Watch: Spieth's epic celebration after incredible bunker shot at Travelers

Jun 25, 2017; Cromwell, CT, USA; Jordan Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller react after chipping out of the sand for a birdie during the first playoff hole of the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

CROMWELL, CONN. (AP) - Jordan Spieth holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

The only thing better than the shot might have been the celebration that ensued. Spieth tossed his club at the same time his caddy, Michael Greller, launched the bunker rake. The two chest bumped and fist pumped in the moment of pure revelry.

Don't see videos below? Go here.

The crowd behind the 18th green erupted as the improbable bunker shot rolled into the cup.

The 23-year-old Spieth joined Tiger Woods as the only players in the modern era with 10 victories before the age of 24. Woods had 15 victories before he turned 24.

Spieth led wire-to-wire at TPC River Highlands, holding a one-stroke edge after each of the first three rounds. He closed with an even-par 70 to match Berger - who birdied three of the final six holes for a 67 - at 12-under 268.

Berger, the Memphis winner two weeks ago before missing the cut last week at the U.S. Open, just missed a 50-foot putt from off the 18th green left that would have forced a second playoff hole.

WFAA's Landon Haaf contributed to this report.

© 2017 WFAA-TV