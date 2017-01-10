Alabama fan punches out TV after Clemson win

An Alabama Crimson Tide fan was pretty upset when the Clemson Tigers scored the game-winning touchdown in with one second left in the National Championship Game Monday night.
He decided to take it out on his TV.
And a camera was rolling. The video was posted on YouTube, but shortly after it started being spread across social media, the user took it down. But here's a synopsis of what happened.
The fan repeatedly says "You ain't (expletive)" before the ball is snapped.
DeShaun Watson hits Hunter Renfrow in the end zone with :01 left, putting Clemson up for good.
Fan punches TV. TV screen goes all wonky.
We presume the post-video highlighs involved a trip to Best Buy to get a new TV.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs