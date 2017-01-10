WFAA
Alabama fan punches out TV after Clemson win

KING 1:44 PM. CST January 10, 2017

An Alabama Crimson Tide fan was pretty upset when the Clemson Tigers scored the game-winning touchdown in with one second left in the National Championship Game Monday night.

He decided to take it out on his TV.

And a camera was rolling. The video was posted on YouTube, but shortly after it started being spread across social media, the user took it down. But here's a synopsis of what happened.

The fan repeatedly says "You ain't (expletive)" before the ball is snapped.

DeShaun Watson hits Hunter Renfrow in the end zone with :01 left, putting Clemson up for good.

Fan punches TV. TV screen goes all wonky.

We presume the post-video highlighs involved a trip to Best Buy to get a new TV.

 


