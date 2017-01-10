Alabama fan punches out TV after Clemson win

Screenshot from YouTube (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

An Alabama Crimson Tide fan was pretty upset when the Clemson Tigers scored the game-winning touchdown in with one second left in the National Championship Game Monday night.

He decided to take it out on his TV.



And a camera was rolling. The video was posted on YouTube, but shortly after it started being spread across social media, the user took it down. But here's a synopsis of what happened.



The fan repeatedly says "You ain't (expletive)" before the ball is snapped.

DeShaun Watson hits Hunter Renfrow in the end zone with :01 left, putting Clemson up for good.



Fan punches TV. TV screen goes all wonky.



We presume the post-video highlighs involved a trip to Best Buy to get a new TV.