UT basketball player Andrew Jones diagnosed with Leukemia

AUSTIN - A University of Texas basketball player was given devastating news after undergoing a series of tests and evaluations this past week.
According to the family of sophomore guard Andrew Jones, he has been diagnosed with leukemia: a cancer of the bone marrow, according to the Center for Disease Control.
In a statement, his family said Jones has started treatments and has asked for prayers.
"This is obviously a difficult situation for our family, and we hope everyone will respect our privacy at this time," the Jones' family statement said.
UT Men's Basketball Head Coach Shaka Smart said in a statement, "Speaking for our entire team and staff, we love Andrew and will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to health. I want to thank everyone for being respectful of the privacy that the Jones family needs at this time.”
This story will update as more information becomes available.
© 2018 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs