Undefeated transgender wrestler Mack Beggs advances to state with regional tournament win

For Mack Beggs (32-0), a transgender male wrestler from Euless Trinity High School, defending his state title remains the priority.

Saturday at Allen High School, the Euless Trinity senior captured his second straight girls Class 6A Region II title in the 110-pound weight class, defeating Coppell High School junior Khushi Khandelwal by pinfall in five minutes and 56 seconds.

Next weekend at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas, he will look to complete a quest for a second straight girls Class 6A state title.

