Undefeated TCU football flying under the radar

It's been an interesting, and busy, few weeks in the sports world.

Most of our attention lately has been centered around that football team in Arlington, and the myriad storylines -- most having nothing to do with football -- that surround them.



As a result, you may not have heard much about a team playing 20 minutes further west, that's undefeated, and in the national championship conversation.



"It's nice," quarterback Kenny Hill said. "I mean it's less distractions and stuff like that."



And you know, head coach Gary Patterson doesn't mind that. He doesn't need his football team to be the center of attention.

"You know, I don't really like being the underdog," Patterson says. But - "I think it fits TCU in the state of Texas."



For example:



"What was Texas' record a year ago?" Patterson asked. "And they got a new head coach... but they still started out the season in the Top 25.

"And we didn't."



Despite that, it's Patterson's team that is 5-0, and ranked #6 in the country. In part, that's because TCU is running the ball well.

"We've got older offensive linemen," Patterson said, "good tailbacks."



And it's in part because the Horned Frogs are playing outstanding defense -- allowing just 19 points per game, and ranked 15th in the nation in rush defense.

But Patterson thinks he's lost his nerve as a defensive playcaller.



"Sometimes it's frustrating to me that I've become a sissy," he joked. But then added "bring it, right? Bring it."



With that attitude, and a few more wins, more attention won't be far behind.



"If we keep playing the way we have been, all that'll come," Hill said.



Ain't that the truth.

And then maybe we can do more of this -- actually talking about sports.

