Tyron Smith sidelined with back tightness but Cowboys say it's not serious

Jul 24, 2017; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett (left) and tackle Tyron Smith (77) during the opening day of training camp at River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Oxnard - Cowboys All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith has been sidelined with back tightness for consecutive practices at training camp, but the Cowboys say they don't think it's serious.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett both said they don't think this will be a long-term issue for the 7th year standout, but the team has opted for a cautious approach moving forward.

"He will have a little time off here in the next few days," said Garrett, "so hopefully he responds the right way."

Garrett says they'll take Tyron Smith's back issue day-by-day and there are no long term concerns.#WFAACowboys pic.twitter.com/2Cbd7bztMm — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 1, 2017

Garrett wouldn't elaborate when asked if Smith underwent an MRI, but said he would be on the teams upcoming trip to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame game and Jerry Jones induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Smith, a four-time pro-bowler, missed two games with back issues early last season but has been otherwise quite durable.

