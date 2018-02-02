Truck full of Rangers equipment departs for Spring Training

The truck full of Rangers equipment, bound for Surprise, Arizona and the Texas Rangers spring training destination pulled out of Globe Life Park this afternoon in Arlington. Several Rangers players will be hot on its heels, as Delino Deshields left shortly after the truck did, Keone Kela leaves Saturday, and pitchers and catchers report on February 14th.

Spring Training is almost here!

Watch the above video for more on the Rangers preparations for 2018, and how Delino Deshields plans to mentor youngster Willie Calhoun, who may join him in the outfield...

© 2018 WFAA-TV