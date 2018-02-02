WFAA
Close

Truck full of Rangers equipment departs for Spring Training

It's almost Spring Training time -- 12 days until pitchers and catchers report, and only slightly more than that until real spring training begins. Today, the Rangers truck full of equipment took off from Globe Life Park, to head to Arizona.

Mike Leslie , WFAA 11:35 PM. CST February 02, 2018

The truck full of Rangers equipment, bound for Surprise, Arizona and the Texas Rangers spring training destination pulled out of Globe Life Park this afternoon in Arlington.  Several Rangers players will be hot on its heels, as Delino Deshields left shortly after the truck did, Keone Kela leaves Saturday, and pitchers and catchers report on February 14th.

Spring Training is almost here!

Watch the above video for more on the Rangers preparations for 2018, and how Delino Deshields plans to mentor youngster Willie Calhoun, who may join him in the outfield...

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories