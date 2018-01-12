Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach dish on Dak

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Roger Staubach, left, and Troy Aikman stand on the sidelines during Cowboys practice at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, August 19, 2011. (Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT via Getty Images) (Photo: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, 2011 MCT)

DALLAS - Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman gave their votes of confidence in current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

"I think Dak's an outstanding quarterback," Staubach said. "He reminds me a lot about Troy because Troy had a rough year the first year and he never complained, never blamed anybody."

Aikman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1989 NFL draft and the first of the Jerry Jones era in Dallas, couldn't muster a solitary win in the Cowboys' dismal 1-15 season. He thinks the setback of 9-7 and no playoffs will help Prescott.

Said Aikman: "I think that setbacks like this year, I guess to some degree, they are necessary. I went through it my first season. I was 0-11 as a starter. We were 1-15, and I always said in my later years it helped me realize how hard winning in this league was."

The roughest season Staubach ever had was in 1974 when the club started 1-4 and finished 8-6. It was the first time since 1966 the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs after consecutive trips in prior seasons. It got so bad fans were even booing the future two-time Super Bowl winner.

"So, you have your ups and downs," Staubach recalled. "But Dak, personally, I think Dak is going to be an outstanding leader and great quarterback for the Cowboys."

Aikman, who is also the color analyst on the NFL on FOX's A-team, also stated he is a fan of Prescott's.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he were out throwing footballs right now,". said Aikman. "He'll be fine."

Staubach and Aikman were at Children's Medical Center were signing autographs and taking photos to promote the Children's Cancer Fund's 30th annual gala, an event for which Staubach has been a co-chair since its inception.

Said Staubach: "The kids looked at me. They didn't know me. So, we need to get somebody they know. So, we got Troy involved."

Aikman became a co-chair in 1996 and has never looked back.

"There are some other events that I am a part of and I'm really proud of," Aikman said. "But this is the one that I've done the longest. And I told them simply that as long as they want to keep me part of it, then I'll do it. It's wonderful."

The annual gala is April 27, 2018 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. For more information, visit www.childrenscancerfund.com/gala

Are you as comfortable with Dak as Troy and Roger? Share your thoughts with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.

© 2018 WFAA-TV