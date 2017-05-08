How is Tony Romo doing in his U.S. Open local qualifier?

Tony Romo during a local qualifying round at Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo, Texas on May 8, 2017. (Photo: WFAA)

Tony Romo’s pursuit of a U.S. Open berth took a big hit when he triple-bogeyed No. 15 at Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo.

An eagle on a par-5 14th gave him life in the local qualifier by moving him to one-over.

Romo needs to finish in the top seven out of 117 players at the Aledo local qualifier to continue his pursuit of a U.S. Open berth. In the morning, eight players finished with a 71 or better, according to Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram.

The newly-minted CBS broadcaster shot bogeys on holes 5, 7, 9 and 11 with a birdie on 10. The triple-bogey on 15 put him at 4-over with just three holes to play.

The Texas Golf Association's webpage crashed in the middle of Romo's round, giving users an error message that the site was "experiencing more than normal traffic." One could chalk it up to coincidence, but Romo's presence was no doubt a factor.

Think this has anything to do with Romo's US Open qualifying round today? BTW, he's 3 over through 13 w/ 1 birdie according to @toddarcher pic.twitter.com/Avr24YISB0 — Lindsay Rhodes (@lindsay_rhodes) May 8, 2017

Players who advance beyond local qualifying will move on to sectional qualifying. Ten U.S. locations will host 36-hole sectional qualifying rounds on June 5.

A total of 114 local qualifiers are taking place between May 12 and May 18, including seven total in Texas.

Follow along as Davison live-tweets Romo’s final few holes:

