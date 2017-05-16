There's a petition to bench Zaza Pachulia for Kawhi Leonard injury

Coach Pop isn't the only one fired up about the foul on Kawhi Leonard. One Spurs fan went as far as starting a petition on change dot org to have Golden State's Zaza Pachulia benched. Eyewitness News Digital Producer Nick Zamora has more.

KENS 9:40 AM. CDT May 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories