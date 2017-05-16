There's a petition to bench Zaza Pachulia for Kawhi Leonard injury
Coach Pop isn't the only one fired up about the foul on Kawhi Leonard. One Spurs fan went as far as starting a petition on change dot org to have Golden State's Zaza Pachulia benched. Eyewitness News Digital Producer Nick Zamora has more.
KENS 9:40 AM. CDT May 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Names released in office tower murder-suicide
-
Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery
-
The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton
-
The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again?
-
Uber to test flying cars in North Texas
-
Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans
-
Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working
-
Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting
More Stories
-
Storms moving in overnight could bring hail, damaging windsMay 16, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
-
Bizarre misunderstanding leads to shooting of Uber driverMay 16, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
North Texas teacher has epic comeback on Jeopardy!May 16, 2017, 9:21 a.m.