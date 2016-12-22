The Play: David Irving's legendary fourth quarter

David Irving #95 and Maliek Collins #96 of the Dallas Cowboys sack Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

DALLAS - I admit to something; I was on board with signing Greg Hardy in 2015.

Let me justify this (because believe me I’ve worked real dang hard to justify it to myself). One: I think one of the positive side effects of building a team full of ‘the right kind of guy’ is you can gamble on a hyper-talented wrong kind of guy.

Two: I assumed a guy facing the end of his career on a one year deal would give you his best version of himself, on and off field. Three: A dominant pass rusher is just a different facet to the game altogether.

So I was suuuuuuuuuuper wrong on the first two points, and Hardy turned out not to be the third point anyway, but in macro, how right was that?

The play: 11:59 in the 4th quarter, Tampa Bay 3rd and 14 at the TB 21; David Irving causes an interception

Something happened as the game turned into the fourth quarter. David Irving realized he’s an insanely lithe, quick, and agile 6’7’’ 285 pounder. And he decided it wasn’t fair that him, being a rare monster, went undrafted in the same season a hyper-flawed quarterback like Jameis Winston would go #1 overall.

So he decided he would wreck Winston’s game, and maybe his season, and maybe his career.

Let’s view the plays preceding the play;

1st and 10: Irving sack

2nd and 16: Quick pass for two because Irving exists and Winston was terrified for his life

3rd and 14: Irving hits Winston’s arm, floating the ball far enough away from any Buccaneer that it actually found Jeff Heath

Prior to the drive, Tampa Bay was sitting at a 48.5% chance to win - literally looking at near coin flip odds. The Irving sack made it 59.4% likely Dallas would win. The deflected pass made it 72.8% likely Dallas would win.

A twenty per cent swing in WPA is pretty good for an undrafted rookie free agent who’s struggled to get on the field for more than 25 snaps a game, no?

But, like any good horror movie monster, Irving still had a few good scenes left in him. He deflected another pass and forced another hurried Winston hope-as-a-strategy toss; but at this point, W% saw Dallas as 99.9% likely to take the game (probably a bit lazy on the algorithm's part, given the score and time left [and the Tampa horror movie monster that Dallas found a way to silence, Mike Evans]) so they don’t show up in the game log nearly as much as his earlier efforts to derail a game, but let’s not let that discount it.

There’s a reason I mentioned Hardy; Irving’s fourth quarter looked a lot like a Hardy highlight reel (and to be honest, even Hardy didn’t accumulate that much dominance in any one game I can recall, let alone a quarter).

The comparison isn’t ideal, I’ll give you, because Hardy has shown us without real doubt he’s a very bad person; while that may be true with Irving (he was dismissed from his team following An Incident in college) there’s nowhere near the mountain of evidence as it exists for his former teammate, so let’s hope the comparison stays on the field for now.

Because if you add that player to this team, suddenly all the Super Bowl talk that seemed real silly for the past two weeks gets a lot less so. And at any route, given the injury concerns to Cedric Thornton, DeMarcus Lawrence, Benson Mayowa, and Jack Crawford, Irving may suddenly become central to the team’s defensive line, regardless of whether his monster performance was an indicator of something larger or just a fun moment.

When is the last time you remember a Cowboys defender taking over a game like Irving did on Sunday? Share your thoughts with Joe on Twitter @thejoeursery.

Copyright 2016 WFAA