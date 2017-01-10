The Cowboys are ready to finish the fight.

Dec 26, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

DALLAS - It’s been awhile, Cowboys fans.

No, I’m not talking about making the playoffs. I’m talking about winning Super Bowls.

As a matter of fact, it has been 21 long, painful seasons since Dallas hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Playoff runs that ended in botched snaps, upsets, trips to Cabo San Lucas and catches that ended up not actually being catches.

But these aren’t your run-of-the-mill Cowboys.

They aren’t like the 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2014 squads that ultimately came up short. They don’t beat themselves. This year’s edition hasn’t given up the big play as they’ve kept themselves within striking distance of every game this year.

Led by two rookies who have tantalized and taken the entire NFL by storm, this Dallas team just has a different aura about them. As the weeks went by, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott passed test after test. Win on the road? Check. Win in overtime? Check. Come from behind? Check. No matter what they were up against (with the exception of the New York Giants), the Cowboys found a way to win.

Thankfully, Dallas doesn’t have to worry about playing the team that beat them twice in the regular season. That’s because the Green Bay Packers throttled the Giants on Sunday night to win their seventh straight game.

Instead, the Cowboys get red-hot Aaron Rodgers and a Packers team that hasn’t lost since November.

Don’t worry, though, Dallas was built for this test.

In a re-match of the 2014 divisional game – we all remember what happened in that one -- Dez Bryant and the Cowboys will get a chance to exact their revenge. Sure, Green Bay is scorching hot. Yes, they have a future hall-of-famer under center. But Dallas won’t go into Sunday afraid of the challenge.

On Twitter and social media, it seems like some people are already writing Dallas off. The Cowboys have not won a game since beating the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football on Dec. 26. It will be three weeks since Dallas has tasted victory when the opening kickoff flies through the air on Sunday.

The Packers, on the other hand, are on a roll, and claimed the NFC North title with a win over the Lions in Week 17, and then plowed through New York in the Wild Card.

But are we forgetting the Cowboys were 13-3 in the regular season?

They could have easily been 14-2 had they played their starters and cared about the regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Heck, they could have been 15-1 if Terrance Williams had gone out of bounds in Week 1.

It’s easy to overlook the teams that have a first-round bye.

However, the fact is, the teams that earned a top seed are the most dangerous to overlook. Dallas was lethal this year. They put people to bed in the fourth quarter with a bruising running game. When opponents bottled up the middle and stacked the box, Prescott went over the top or made plays with his legs.

All of that and more will be put to the test against the Packers.

The Cowboys were made for this game, though. They were made for the playoffs. Dallas is one of the most complete teams in the NFL in all three phases of the game.

This time around, it should be different.

The Cowboys are ready to finish the fight.

