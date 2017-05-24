The Bullpen with Tepper: Week 7

Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) reacts after receiving a powerade and sunflower bath after the game against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

It’s the May 24th, 2017 edition of The Bullpen, the real reason the Rangers’ mascot is a horse instead of, you know, anything else.



Leading Off



The Texas Rangers are in the midst of a series with the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. If you are like me — and God help you if you are — you’re thinking that this is bad news, because Fenway Park has not been kind to Texas.



But you’d likely be thinking the same thing if the Rangers were in Oakland or Minnesota or Baltimore or New York or any number of far-off ports of American League call. But they can’t all be houses of horror for Texas…right?



So I looked it up.



I’m only including opponents that the Rangers have played at least 150 regular season games since the move from Washington in 1972. So, apologies to St. Louis —where, in a cruel bit of irony, the Rangers have never lost in six tries — and Philadelphia — where Texas is a paltry 1-5.



In a rare bit of confirmation bias, if you think Boston has been unkind to the Rangers, you’re right: Texas sports just a .400 winning percentage on Yawkey Way. But that’s far from the worst, most Rangers-unfriendly spot in the league.



The South Side of Chicago has been rough on Texas — the Rangers are 97-149 all-time when visiting the White Sox, good for a .394 winning percentage and second-worst on this list.



But they all pale in comparison to the Bronx.



Texas is a staggering 83-148 all-time in regular season road games against the Yankees, a pitiful .359 performance. That makes a fair amount of sense, of course — the Yankees have been very good for long stretches of the Rangers’ existence, and the Rangers’ existence has been largely marked by mediocrity or worse.



In case you were wondering, the place the Rangers love to visit: Houston. Texas is 46-32 all-time at the Astrodome and Enron Field and Minute Maid Park. Cleveland is not far behind, with the Rangers sporting a 118-107 mark on the road in Cuyahoga County.



So next time you groan at the Rangers’ scheduled road trips, remember: it could be worse. They could be in New York.



Three Numbers



3 — Times Mike Napoli has been intentionally walked this year, by far his highest rate of his career. He’s been intentionally walked five times in a season twice — in 2008 and 2012 — and is on pace to get the free pass more than 11 times in 2017.



17.3% — Percentage of sliders that Nomar Mazara has swung and missed at this season (18 whiffs on 104 pitches). He has just four hits off of those 104 sliders this season.



1.06 — Dustin Pedroia’s height (allegedly) in Altuves, per the venerable HowManyAltuves.com.



Forgotten Ranger of the Week





Hey! Remember Corey Lee? The Rangers’ first-round pick in the 1996 draft out of North Carolina State, the venerable Tracy Ringolsby predicted that Lee — whom he said “developed command of four pitches” — wouldn’t even get to Texas with their first pick (No. 18), projecting him to get snapped up by the Cubs at No. 17. Instead, Lee fell all the way to No. 32, where Texas gleefully took the lefty. He zoomed through the minors in 1997 and 1998, and was called up in August of 1999.



On Tuesday, August 24, in the top of the 11th inning of a 7-7 game with the Yankees (a game that the Rangers’ Lee Stevens had hit a game-tying homer off Mike Stanton in the 8th to send to extras), Texas manager Johnny Oates brought in the 24-year-old Lee to keep the game scoreless in his Major League debut.



Lee got Chuck Knoblauch to ground out to start the inning. Great!



Then, Lee walked some guy named Derek Jeter on five pitches. Not ideal, but alright, no problem here, nice and easy Corey, you can do it…



Then, after getting ahead on an 0-2 pitch, Lee got a bit unlucky as Paul O’Neill hit a sinking liner to second base that Mark McLemore couldn’t handle. OK, first and second, nobody hurt, let’s just get a double play, Corey, we’re behind you.



Then, Lee got the ground ball! Bernie Williams grounds it to third baseman Todd Zeile! Problem is, it was too weakly hit, and his only play was to first. No worries, though, got the out, just have to focus on the hitter, get this guy and you can maybe even be in line for the win.



Corey Lee battled Tino Martinez. He battled and battled and battled. The count went full. There was a base open; a walk wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, especially with Ricky Ledee on deck. Pitch carefully here, Corey.



Corey Lee did not pitch carefully. Corey Lee went at Tino Martinez. Tino Martinez hit a three-run homer to right.



Ricky Ledee flew out. Mariano Rivera worked around a walk and a single to nail down the save. NYY 10, TEX 7 (11).



Losing pitcher: Corey Lee.



Lee was never seen in the majors again. He went back to the minors, was the player to be named later in the Herbert Perry deal in 2001, bounced around the Anaheim system for a bit in 2004 before emerging again in Japan, where he was a decent starter for the Nippon Ham Fighters. In 2009, he made his return stateside, throwing 90 innings for the Bridgeport Bluefish of the independent Atlantic League.



These days, Corey Lee is a pitching instructor at the Pro5 Baseball Academy, a fledging organization in his native North Carolina. He’s also been the pitching coach for the Czech Republic national team.



For Tino Martinez, it was career home run No. 205 on his way to 339 career home runs, tied for 97th most in MLB history. For Mariano Rivera, it was career save No. 120 on his way to an MLB-record 652 saves.



The statues of our heroes are built on the ashes of the anonymous.



Arbitrary Top 5



The five highest balk rate in Rangers’ history (minimum: 2 career balks):



5: Mitch Williams (1 balk every 21.1 IP)

4: Ray Hayward (1 balk every 15.6 IP)

3: Juan Moreno (1 balk every 13.7 IP)

2: Jose Cecena (1 balk every 13.1 IP)

1: Pedro Strop (1 balk every 9.1 IP)



Ballpark Food of the Week





The Chicken and Donut Skewer. Just…I don’t know, guys. I’m starting to have real questions as to whether we can still claim moral superiority in this ever-changing world, considering that there is a chicken and donut skewer for sale. You can find this reason for questioning America’s place in the global community outside Section 50.



Former Ranger Watch



Luis Mendoza — affectionately known as “Dozer” — made 14 starts and another 18 relief appearances for the Rangers between 2007 and 2009. After a couple years in Kansas City, he took his talents overseas, and he can now be seen pitching for — you guessed it! — the Nippon Ham Fighters of the Japan Pacific League. And he’s been OK! A 3.53 ERA in eight starts so far! He’s sharing a locker room over there with Brandon Laird, the brother of former Ranger Gerald Laird.



Unrelated YouTube Video of the Week



Here is a three-toed sloth crossing a road.





Elvis Andrus Twitter Emoji Watch

Elvis Andrus loves emojis, so we’ll keep track of them by drawing a Tweet at random and counting the emojis.





Today’s Tweet is a video Elvis posted on Instagram of he and his fellow Venezuelans — Robinson Chirinos, Rougned Odor and Martin Perez — speaking about the uprising in their native country. It includes seven emojis — all hearts.



Through six weeks, the Elvis Andrus Emoji Count is at 26, averaging 4.3 emojis per sampled Tweet.



Words of Wisdom from Jose Canseco



Every week, we’ll close out The Bullpen by taking time to enjoy the thoughts of former Ranger Jose Canseco, because we have so much he can teach us.



“This vest is so tight on me that I have to pee like a donkey” — Jose Canseco, via Twitter



See you next week in The Bullpen!

