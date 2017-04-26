The Bullpen with Tepper: Week 4

Apr 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; MLB umpire Tim Welke (3) throws Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) out of the game against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

It’s the April 26th, 2017 edition of The Bullpen, the real reason Ruben Mateo never panned out.

Leading Off

Apologies for the lack of Bullpen help last week; I was traveling for work. Speaking of which, let’s talk about the Rangers’ travel schedule.

This season, the Texas Rangers are scheduled to travel a grand total of 33,133 miles. If that seems like a lot, it’s because it is — that’s the equivalent of flying around the world a little less than one and a half times.

But get this: they will actually travel the least of any AL West team.

The Rangers’ travel mileage ranks 12th in MLB, barely edging out Boston (33,057 miles) and Arizona (33,040) for a spot in the top dozen.

Compare that to Houston (6th in MLB, 38,452 miles) and Seattle (3rd in MLB, 45,129 miles), and the Rangers’ travel schedule seems downright cozy. But it gets even worse: Anaheim ranks second in MLB in travel miles in 2017, going a total of 46,346 miles this season.

But all bow down to Oakland, who must travel a staggering 47,877 miles — 44 percent more than the Rangers. Put another way: the A’s will travel one more hemisphere than Texas in 2017.

So the next time that jerk leans his seat back in front of you on your flight to Memphis, maybe chill and think of Khris Davis.

Three Numbers

.666 — The Rangers’ team OPS through the first 21 games of the season, which is 23rd in MLB. Also, the mark of the beast. I feel like this isn’t a coincidence.

16.7% — Texas’ line drive percentage through the first 21 games of the season, which is the worst in Major League Baseball. You want to know why the Rangers’ offense has struggled? They’re not hitting it on a line.

388,559 — The total announced attendance for the Rangers through the first 12 home games, averaging 32,379 per game — 10th best in MLB. People sure love to see a team that doesn’t hit a lot of line drives.

Forgotten Ranger of the Week

Hey! Remember Darrel Akerfelds? The Rangers picked up the right-hander from Cleveland in the 1988 Rule 5 Draft, and he saw action in six games in 1989, mostly as a late-season call-up that pitched in garbage time. He logged 11 innings as a Ranger, notching a respectable 3.27 ERA.

He also coughed up Game 162 of that season — he entered in the 8th inning of the Rangers’ game in Anaheim, guarding a 3-2 lead. After getting Tony Armas to fly out, he gave up a long double to Brian Downing and a game-tying single to Dante Bichette.

Jeff Russell relieved him and promptly gave up a go-ahead RBI single to Johnny Ray, handing Akerfelds his only decision (a loss) in his Texas Rangers career. He was later sold to the Phillies in 1990, spent a full year in Philly, bounced around Baltimore for a minute in 1992 before retiring.

He went into coaching, and eventually became bullpen coach for the Padres, which is just about the greatest job you can get. In 2011, Akerfelds was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and died in 2012 at the age of 50.

Arbitrary Top 5

The Top 5 Texas Rangers in career times caught stealing (franchise history):

t-4: Bump Wills (55)

t-4: Dave Nelson (55)

3: Lenny Randle (59)

2: Toby Harrah (69)

1: Elvis Andrus (84)

Ballpark Food of the Week

A sausage sundae. Because sometimes, you just want to slap God in the face. You can find this demon spawn outside Section 24.

Former Ranger Watch

Taylor Teagarden was supposed to be the Rangers’ catcher of the future when Texas drafted him in the third round of the 2005 draft, but he just never panned out, hitting just .220 in four seasons for the Rangers from 2008 to 2011 (so, he has two AL championship rings).

He bounced around Baltimore, the Mets and the Cubs before getting pinged 80 games for PED use in early 2016. He has not been seen in baseball since. If you know the whereabouts of Taylor Teagarden, please contact Merkin Valdez.

Unrelated YouTube Video of the Week

Here is one of the most underappreciated songs in the history of “The Simpsons”: the Mediocre Presidents.

Elvis Andrus Twitter Emoji Watch

Elvis Andrus loves emojis, so we’ll keep track of them by drawing a Tweet at random and counting the emojis.

@EmilyJonesMcCoy @PoshPlayMat Thanks Emily I know cori will be in love 😍 — Elvis Andrus (@ElvisandrusSS1) April 21, 2017

Elvis replied to Rangers sideline reporter Emily Jones about the baby gift she got for Andrus’ expectant girlfriend. Just one emoji this time: a smiley face with heart eyes.

Through three weeks, the Elvis Andrus Emoji Count is at 9, averaging 3 emojis per sampled Tweet.

Words of Wisdom from Jose Canseco

Every week, we’ll close out The Bullpen by taking time to enjoy the thoughts of former Ranger Jose Canseco, because we have so much he can teach us.

“I like the idea a tie with no shirt” — Jose Canseco, via Twitter

See you next week in The Bullpen!

