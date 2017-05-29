Texas Rangers weekend wrap-up: Birds are gross

Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) is hugged by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) after catching a fly ball during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nick Turchiaro, Nick Turchiaro)

DALLAS - Well hello there Rangers readers. It’s your fill in man du jour, here once again to offer you some semblance of your weekend wrap up while your normal storyteller is off on weekend escapades. You know, making towns and visiting zoos. All the things you do on a weekend escapade.

Either that, or he watched the same games I did and had no desire to relive the horrors the Skydome wrought brought its visitors.

I fear not despair nor jay of blue though. Let’s kick it.

Winning is for the birds (at least two times out of three)

Friday’s soiree featured A.J. Griffin versus someone they tell me was named Mike Bolsinger. Never heard of him before, but I’m content to believe them.

Bolsinger only lasted four and two thirds innings on 86 pitches, which is a road sign for good times for the team standing in the batter’s box against him.

Except this is Texas and Toronto; there’s always a counter balance.

That came in the form of Griffin having his pitching ability confiscated at the border by the RCMP, lasting only four outs before leaving with an injury. Insert your joke about Canandian/US health care differences here (plz don’t).

Before he left, Griffin gave up four runs on one swing of the bat from Devon Travis. Toronto would get all their runs on homers in this one, with Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales showing off their assorted dongs for the Canadian crowd.

Texas did their best to charge back, but despite a three run Jimmy Jack (is it a different name in Canada?) from Rougned “Canada’s #1 Heel” Odor in the bottom of the ninth with two outs that drew Bash at the Beach 96 boos - it wasn’t enough. 7-6 the good guys in blue lost to the bad guys in blue, and ran their losing streak to four games.

Saturday proved it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

Shin Soo Choo saw the first pitch from Jays starter Marco Estrada, drilling it many freedom units into the stands. If the name Estrada sounds familiar, it’s the same pitcher who flummoxed Texas at home for eight a third innings in the ALDS last year en route to a 10-1 molly whopping.

Yeah I know I’m sad now too.

It was Yu Darvish on the hill for Texas. He did some Yu Darvish things, just not enough of them. Sadly, the one Yu Darvish thing he did was give up a big homer on a mistake pitch. An errant slider to Jose “America’s #1 Heel” Bautista cost Texas three runs, and eventually the game.

Because there was very little else interesting about this game, can we talk a minute about how Estrada is a witch against Texas?

I mean, I’m the one writing so of course we can.

In 30 career innings against the Rangers, Estrada has a 2.40 ERA and a WHIP under 1(0.933). His strikeout to walk ratio is almost 3 to 1. Texas has mustered only a .178/.241/.336 slash line against Estrada, with a BABIP of .190.

.190!

In short, if you see Estrada opposing Texas take the under.

And find something else to do that day.

Because you know what’s going to happen.

Sunday was “Country Day” at Rogers Centre, which featured 20,000 fans out of the 46,188 (I’m assuming that count is the same both in Freedomland USA and Canada) receiving medium blue hued cowboy hats, a country fair at the ballpark, and more instances of the “Dixie” horn than was featured on an entire season of those crazy Duke boys adventures.

So naturally, on the day of misplaced and ill-conceived country stereotypes, Texas won.

Because a country boy(s) can survive.

Noted country boy Andrew Cashner led the charge, because sometimes these stories write themselves. The pride of Conroe, Texas threw seven innings of five hit ball with only two strikeouts.

We’ll get to the rest of the game in a second, but this is a good avenue to examine how ridiculous Cashner’s season has been to date.

While sporting a 2.92 ERA, Cashner has a 5.47 xFIP. In simple terms, you remove the fielding that Cashner has been the beneficiary of this year and he’s been below average. He’s striking out batters at a career low, walking the most batters since his rookie year in 2010, and relying on a .250 BABIP for opposing hitters to fill in the gaps.

I’m not sure exactly what crossroads demon Cashner made a deal with to make this work, but let’s hope it lasts. It’ll be ugly if it doesn’t.

Anyway, back to the game. Texas got their runs on a Jonathan Lucroy single, a Joey Gallo missile that was launched so well the DoD had to issue a statement apologizing for its beauty, and a wild pitch from Dominic Leone.

Texas handed it to Keone Kela for the eighth, avoiding fisticuffs while getting a clean inning from him. Matt Bush worked the ninth, scattering a pair of hits but shut the door on Texas’ only trip to Toronto this season (hopefully).

Losing streak snapped. Winning streak (hopefully) initiated.

And if you ever need me, you’ll know where I’ll be. So please call me home.

RIP Gregg Allman.

The run of facing teams that start with the letter T continues for another series, as the Tampa Bay Rays swim to Globe Life Park for a Monday through Wednesday trio of games. This ahead of another important weekend series with the Astros Friday through Sunday, buttressed with an off day Thursday.

So, yeah. Three wins to start the week would be a treat.

Tonight’s (Monday) contest features Martin Perez versus Erasmo Ramirez. Ramirez, owner of the not talked enough about nickname “The Eraser”, has a 2.92 ERA coming into tonight’s showdown. He’s also sporting a .218 BABIP, which means he’s ripe for a rocking.

His opponent Perez has an ERA at 3.77, but with a .333 BABIP means he’s due for some good glove luck.

It’s also Memorial Day, so if you’re going out to the park get there a little early to see some of the festivities celebrating those service people who are no longer with us. There’s also a giveaway hat, because the intersection of memorialization and gratis commercialism is quite American.

If you’re not going to the game, FSSW is going live at 6PM to show the proceedings on the pregame show. The more you know.

On Tuesday, it’s Matt Andriese getting the ball for the Rays. He’s a strikeout pitcher with a penchant for stranding runners on base. Andriese has notched an 82.3% left on base rate to pair with his eight strikeouts per nine and a 3.24 ERA.

He’s opposite Nick Martinez, who has looked the part of a fifth starter in 2017. A 4.69 ERA paired with minimal strikeouts, more walks than you like, but can probably get you through five innings, six if the wind is right.

Wednesday ends the series, and it’s also Dollar Hot Dog night. So you can gorge yourself on cheap assorted pig parts while watching Chris Archer do Chris Archer things. Fully rebounded from his struggles in 2016, Archer is striking out almost 11 batters per nine keeping hitters to a .211 average.

Meanwhile for the Rangers, it’s the fearsome figure of TBD listed as the starter. This is the spot A.J. Griffin occupies normally, but with him on the DL it’s likely to be Dillon Gee getting the start. He was the call up when Griffin was put on the shelf, and hasn’t pitched yet.

A native of Cleburne who attended the University of Texas at Arlington, Gee was a 21st round draft pick by the Mets in 2007. He’s been at Round Rock this year, posting a 3.88 ERA with 43 strikeouts and only 13 walks in 50 innings. That coupled that with Tampa being the worst offensive in baseball by any metric, and it’s a prime opportunity to maximize Gee’s value.

Unhappy with the characterization of the Country Day affairs in Toronto? Want to share your favorite Allman Brothers Band track? The latter will be welcomed, the former tolerated with a side of mocking by the author on Twitter @thesamuelhale.

