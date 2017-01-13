Sep 29, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross (38) pitches during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

DALLAS - Continuing their trend of January signings that include Adrian Beltre and Yu Darvish, Texas picked up free agent starting pitcher Tyson Ross today on a one year deal. Salary details haven’t been announced yet, but after fellow rebound free agent Andrew Cashner got $10 million which seems a decent starting point.

In the 2014 All-Star Ross, the Rangers are rolling the dice on a pitcher coming off Thoracic Outlet Syndrome which limited the 30 year old to only five and a third innings over one start in 2016.

Needless to say, Texas is gambling on his 2015 form returning. In 196 innings, Ross posted a 3.26 ERA and a juicy 4.4 WAR with San Diego. That same year, Ross posted over nine strikeouts per nine, posting a ridiculous 61% ground ball rate with only an 18% line drive rate.

While there’s concerns about his health to start the season, Ross brings much needed depth to the major league rotation. When ready, a Yu Darvish - Cole Hamels - Martin Perez - Tyson Ross - Andrew Cashner starting five would be one of the best in the league.

The Ross signing also takes stress off younger pitchers like Chi Chi Gonzalez and Yohander Mendez, who both need more seasoning in the minors before they become impact players in the majors. With a full rotation, the Rangers’ dependence on A.J. Griffin lessens, though he provides solid depth.

The signing more than likely also slams the door shut on a Colby Lewis return, which will inspire Metroplex-wide sorrow. That sadness will fade however; the security of having five bona fide big leaguers won’t.

There’s a sense of urgency in the signing also. Jerry Dipoto has spent his last few days reshaping A.L. West rival Seattle’s rotation, acquiring former Ranger Yovani Gallardo from Baltimore and innings-eater Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays. Rumors are still swirling that instate foe Houston is leading the charge to acquire White Sox ace Jose Quintana to pair with the Astros’ current top starter Dallas Keuchel.

So with a literal arms race breaking out across the division, Texas locked down a pitcher they both desired and needed. You can never have too many pitchers, and while Ross might not pitch the first couple of series in 2017 he’ll be needed much more for August and September than April and May.

If 2015 Tyson Ross makes a cameo in 2017, Texas’ rotation woes suddenly evaporate. At worst, the Rangers take a low risk flier on a player who is better than the options they already possessed.

How do you feel about the Rangers' rotation now with the signing of Tyson Ross?

