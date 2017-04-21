Nov 19, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Teez Tabor (31) celebrates the win over the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. The Gators defeat the Tigers 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS - With rumors swirling about the Seattle Seahawks shopping defensive back Richard Sherman, some wonder if the Legion of Boom may be coming to an end.

In many ways, Sherman was the face of a defense that terrorized opposing offenses for the better part of five years, especially during Seattle’s back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl. If the Seahawks do decide to shop Sherman, they may be on the market for another physical, hard-hitting defensive back to fill Sherman’s shoes.

And Florida’s Teez Tabor fits the bill.

In my latest mock draft, I have Pete Carroll and Seattle snagging Tabor with the 26th pick for one purpose – to replace Sherman.

Tabor is a menace at defensive back who often wins battles at the line of scrimmage. In his final season with the Gators, Tabor intercepted four passes and broke up six more. He was a first-team All-SEC selection two years in a row and was a third-team All-American in 2016.

Officially listed at 6’0, 199 pounds, Tabor has the size to match up with almost any NFL receiver on the outside. With quick hips and strong hands, Tabor loves to re-direct receivers routes and knock them off balance.

And while Tabor’s physical characteristics are impressive, so are his ball skills. Tabor’s ability to jump routes and get in passing lanes is one of the many reasons few SEC quarterbacks threw in his direction last year.

Apparently this East Carolina QB didn’t get the memo.

But Tabor is not a one-trick pony.

Along with being a premier coverage corner, Tabor also can sneak up to the line of scrimmage and create problems. Whether it’s a delayed blitz or shedding a block to make a tackle, few defensive backs possess the quickness and strength to be get in the backfield that Tabor demonstrated in college.

Tabor is effective in both man and zone coverage, and can challenge receivers on deep balls, posts and shallow crossing patterns. In his sophomore and junior seasons at Florida, Tabor defended 28 passes and posted nine career interceptions.

But, like almost every player, Tabor has his flaws. One of Tabor’s weaknesses is his aggressive mentality can lead to broken plays and deep passes. At times in the open field Tabor gambles and as a result, gets burned for the occasional big play.

With so many offenses shifting to spread schemes, Tabor must be more disciplined and not always try to make the big play. If he does that, Tabor could be a valuable to addition to Seattle’s Legion of Boom – if someone else doesn’t draft him first.

