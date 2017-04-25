Teams hope to hit Dak Prescott lottery with DeShone Kizer

Nov 26, 2016; USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans during a NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

DALLAS - When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Dak Prescott in the 4th round of the 2016 draft, many people in the organization considered him a project. While he had plenty of raw ability, there were questions about him running a pro-style offense and how he would handle exotic blitz packages.

So when Prescott led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC last year, almost everyone who doubted him was forced to eat crow.

It’s no secret Dallas hit the lottery with Prescott. Few quarterbacks drafted that late have ever been that effective, much less in their rookie year. And while Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer is not expected to go as late as Prescott did, many will hope for (and almost definitely not get) the same Prescott-like results.

Last season with the Fighting Irish, Kizer threw for 2,025 yards and 26 touchdowns. Unfortunately, Notre Dame only managed a 4-8 record and did not make a bowl game.

Kizer, however, should not shoulder all the blame.

For the most part, Kizer did an admirable job navigating the offense. He’s a big, powerful quarterback with a cannon for an arm. He still needs to hone and fine tune his footwork and decision making, but one thing Kizer can do is make every single throw in an offense’s arsenal.

Even with a collapsing pocket, Kizer has the athleticism and strength to step up and deliver a strike – even if it’s over the middle of the field with safeties looming.

When protection breaks down, Kizer is not afraid to extend plays with his legs. At Notre Dame, Kizer notched 18 rushing touchdowns during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

But even on broken plays, Kizer reverts back to his arm strength to get him out of trouble. With plenty of power behind his throws, Kizer is able to thread the needle on the run, even if it’s across his body.

And the results are favorable.

Many scouts, however, are hesitant about the mental part of Kizer’s game. Rather than progress equally through his reads, Kizer often scans the field and gets stuck on one particular option. This usually results in a sack or interception, especially if he forces throws, which he’s been known to do.

In 15 of 23 starts at Notre Dame, Kizer threw at least one interception.

Despite his superb arm, Kizer can often underthrow receivers and not lead them. In order for him to be successful at the professional level, Kizer must polish the more nuanced elements of his game, because there is no denying his gifted set of physical characteristics.

Will he be the next Dak Prescott? That’s another story.

Where do you see Kizer landing in the NFL Draft with no surefire top QB?

