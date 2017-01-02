Teammates applaud how Romo delivers in short stint

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) passes past the rush of Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia -- It hardly seeming fitting, but Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo made his return to the regular season in a game of no consequence, other than it showed, ever so briefly at least, Romo can still deliver.

On the stat sheet it was just one series, covering six plays, but for Romo it was about so much more.

"I feel like I've been practicing well," said Romo, "and I just wanted to prove to myself and prove to the coaches and teammates that I can be the same guy."

Romo completed 3 of 4 passes in his brief stint, and also forced a key pass interference penalty on a deep shot to Dez Bryant.

Romo cashed in the drive in with a strike to Terrance Williams in the corner of the endzone early in the second quarter.

"I thought he did a really nice job in the game," said head coach Jason Garrett. "It was a tribute to his preparation and him getting himself ready each week to play."

Starter Dak Prescott was quick to congratulate Romo on the sideline following the touchdown toss, and Williams made sure Romo got that touchdown ball for all he's been through in a trying season that saw him lose his job to the talented rookie.

"Just like I told him, whenever he comes to me I'm going to make [the play] with with no excuse because of all the work you did, and the hardships that you went through. You deserve all the great things that's going to happen to you," said Williams.

Other members of the Cowboys offense echoed the sentiment.

"It was just awesome to see him go in there and have success after batting through a lot of injuries and after everything that's gone on this season," said receiver Cole Beasley. "To finally see him get in there and ball out like he always does is pretty awesome."

"It was fun to go and watch because it was easy for him as it has been for his entire career," said Prescott, "watching a guy I grew up watching being the quarterback of this team was a good moment."

Romo refused to talk about his long-term future. But with the way the NFL works, we may very well have seen the last of Tony Romo playing in a Cowboys uniform.

"You don't know if that's his last touchdown pass ever in his career or he could still have some more," said receiver Brice Butler. "It's good to see him be able to come back and, if that is his last drive, just be perfect."

Romo's good friend Jason Witten said during the game he didn't have time to think about getting on more catch catch from Romo in what potentially could have been his last drive as a Cowboy.

"Oh I don't think I think about that," said Witten. "It's not a time to reflect it really isn't. It's not a time to think about records or playing individual people, it's about what's in front of us."

In the postgame interview session Romo took a low key tone, downplaying the significance of his first action of the season. But it was obvious he's convinced he can still play at a high level.

"If you're good enough you are gong to play well," he said. "Like I said, I've been practicing well so I just stayed true to form."

From the standpoint of the Cowboys front office, Romo's return couldn't have been scripted any better. First and foremost, he didn't get hurt, although he didn't really get hit hard.

The Cowboys took a calculated risk and were rewarded. Although it was a small sample, it certainly won't hurt Romo's value as a trade chip.

