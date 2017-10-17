WFAA
TCU Football maintaining focus amid intensifying spotlight

TCU and head coach Gary Patterson aren't allowing the intensifying spotlight to affect them as they try to move to 7-0.

Mike Leslie, WFAA Sports , WFAA 6:30 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

TCU Football is keeping their cool, despite an intensifying spotlight surrounding their 6-0 start and their #4 national ranking.

A pyramid in their meeting room is a big part of their focus -- "eyes up, keep climbing".

