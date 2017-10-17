Close TCU Football maintaining focus amid intensifying spotlight TCU and head coach Gary Patterson aren't allowing the intensifying spotlight to affect them as they try to move to 7-0. Mike Leslie, WFAA Sports , WFAA 6:30 PM. CDT October 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST TCU Football is keeping their cool, despite an intensifying spotlight surrounding their 6-0 start and their #4 national ranking.A pyramid in their meeting room is a big part of their focus -- "eyes up, keep climbing". © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories 'Time is our enemy'; police using drones in Sherin… Oct 17, 2017, 11:35 a.m. Woman killed, husband injured after being T-boned by… Oct 17, 2017, 6:27 a.m. VERIFY: Are Spectrum customers losing 23 channels? Oct 17, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
