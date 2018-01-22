Stars spend afternoon making smiles at Children's Health

Fresh off a very strong road trip, the Dallas #Stars​ didn't take their Monday off.

No, they spent the afternoon with the kids at Children's Health​ in Dallas, putting smiles on faces all around the hospital.

"We're just trying to keep the mood light, and a smile on their face," Stars forward Jamie Benn said, "and try to take their minds off the hard times that they're going through."

"It's all about the kids today," Tyler Seguin added, "and putting smiles on their faces, and getting to interact, and sometimes leave with a new friend."

