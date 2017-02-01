Stars ride explosive start to dominating 6-3 win over Maple Leafs

Jan 31, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns (28) checks Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matt Martin (15) during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Dallas -- The Stars looked rejuvenated after the All-Star break and used an explosive five-goal first period to notch a dominating 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Stars rookie Devin Shore was an avid Leafs fans growing up in nearby Ajax, Ontario, and in his first game against them, he wasted no time marking a mark.

Two-and-a-half minutes in, Shore took a puck from his own zone and burst down the side of the rink, beating a pair of defenders and the Leafs goalie for a 1-0 Stars lead on a fantastic individual effort.

“It felt really good. It was exciting," said Shore. "I grew up watching them and was definitely excited for this game. I tried to approach it like any other game because it was an important one on the schedule, but it was a really cool feeling.”

Shore's tally opened the floodgates and a couple minutes later he threw a goal on net for an assist, before Radek Faksa stuffed it in to put the Star in front 2-0, and the rout was on.

Lauri Korpikoski and Brett Ritchie also lit the lamp in the first period, and then Stars captain Jamie Benn beat Leafs goalie Curtis McElhinney on the power play to make it 5-1 Stars after the first 20 minutes.

According to the Elias sports bureau, since moving to Dallas, the Stars had never scored five goals in the first period. The last time they pulled it off was in 1988 when they called Minnesota home and were still the North Stars.

"We knew where we were at in the standings, and we know how important these points are," said Benn. "We talked about it. Getting off to a good start was a key of ours tonight."

The Stars had allowed their opponents to score first in the last seven games.

Tuesday provided a good start in the sprint to the finish of the regular season. Dallas is in a group of six teams divided by two points fighting for two wild-card spots. It's only the fourth time this season they've followed a win with another.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy and skated well," said Stars head coach Lindy Ruff. "We got a good effort right off the bat from every line. We played our best first period all year.”

NOTES: Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and gave up 3 goals on a night when head coach Lindy Ruff said Lehtonen, "made a lot of timely saves."... Stars forward Tyler Seguin failed to get a goal on his birthday, but had a pair of assists... The Stars' previous five-goal period was the third on Dec. 13 in a 6-2 victory over Anaheim. ... Dallas' penalty killing ranks last in the NHL. Tyler Bozak's power-play goal was the 45th vs. the Stars in 51 games this season. That's one more than they allowed in 82 games last season.

UP NEXT: The Stars play the fifth of sixth in a row at home against Winnepeg

