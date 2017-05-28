Spieth settles for second but finds his game in the process

May 28, 2017; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Jordan Spieth hits his approach shot on the 18th hole on his way to win the Dean & Deluca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erich Schlegel, Erich Schlegel)

Fort Worth -- Although he came close, local favorite Jordan Spieth couldn't find a way to stage an epic comeback win. But he found something, in his case, perhaps more important - his game.

"You know I could look back at the end of the year and this could have been the most important round of the year," said Spieth after coming up one shot out of a playoff with Dean and Deluca Invitational winner Kevin Kisner.

Spieth's bogey-free 65 featured five birdies, and even when he didn't convert, it was vintage Jordan, scaring the hole from practically wherever he putted.

"I feel totally different," said Spieth. "I was confident still in my game, but in my short game, it's a world of difference from last Friday."

Spieth came to Colonial searching. He had missed 2 straight cuts and 3 of the last 4 in individual events in which he'd teed it up. Nine days ago he didn't even know what putter he would use. But he went back to his trusty Titleist 009, and the results were nearly all he could ask for.

Spieth marched up the leader board at Colonial as the tournament went on, and you got the sense his confidence and command were rising as well.

"Lots of times when you're struggling a little bit it just takes rounds on course," said Spieth. "There's only so much you can do practicing. It takes on course reps with pins that are tucked, putts where you kind of need to make 'em in order to get your mojo back."

And there you have it, not a victory, instead mojo-mission accomplished.

"I mean bogey free, I think there was one hole, it was the 18th, where I didn't have a putt at birdie. That's awesome out here," Spieth beamed.

May 28, 2017; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Jordan Spieth acknowledges young fans on the 13th hole during the final round of the Dean & Deluca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erich Schlegel, Erich Schlegel)

It's short term versus long term for Spieth. Losing this tournament by a stroke will certainly sting, but in the larger view, the U.S. Open is right around the corner, so his stellar performance in this tournament couldn't have come at a better time.

"It's hard to ask for much more than 65 on the last day to come from behind. It was just too far back starting the day," said Spieth. "I was way behind standing on 17 tee box yesterdsay. So to go 7-under on those last 20 holes out here was fantastic."

So no, Spieth couldn't join Ben Hogan as Colonial's only back-to-back winners. But with what we saw this week, is there any doubt it won't be long before we see Spieth don another Colonial plaid jacket?

Fort Worth -- Although he came close, local favorite Jordan Spieth couldn't find a way to stage an epic comeback win. But he found something, in his case, perhaps more important - his game.

"You know I could look back at the end of the year and this could have been the most important round of the year," said Spieth after coming up 1 shot out of a playoff with Dean and Deluca Invitational winner Kevin Kisner.

Spieth's bogey-free 65 featured 5 birdies, and even when he didn't convert, it was vintage Jordan, scaring the hole from practically wherever he putted.

"I feel totally different," said Spieth. "I was confident still in my game, but in my short game, it's a world of difference from last Friday."

Spieth came to Colonial searching. He had missed 2 straight cuts and 3 of the last 4 in individual events in which he'd teed it up. Nine days ago he didn't even know what putter he would use. But he went back to his trusty Titleist 009, and the results were nearly all he could ask for.

Spieth marched up the leaderboard at Colonial as the tournament went on, and you got the sense his confidence and command were rising as well.

"Lots of times when you're struggling a little bit it just takes rounds on course," said Spieth. "There's only so much you can do practicing. It takes on course reps with pins that are tucked, putts where you kind of need to make 'em in order to get your mojo back."

And there you have it, not a victory, instead mojo-mission accomplished.

"I mean bogey free, I think there was one hole, it was the 18th, where I didn't have a putt at birdie. That's awesome out here," Spieth beamed.

It's short term versus long term for Spieth. Losing this tournament by a stroke will certainly sting, but in the larger view, the U.S. Open is right around the corner, so his stellar performance in this tournament couldn't have come at a better time.

"It's hard to ask for much more than 65 on the last day to come from behind. It was just too far back starting the day," said Spieth. "I was way behind standing on 17 tee box yeserdsay. So to go 7-under on those last 20 holes out here was fantastic."

So no, Spieth couldn't join Ben Hogan as Colonial's only back-to-back winners. But with what we saw this week, is there any doubt it won't be long before we see Spieth don another Colonial plaid jacket?

© 2017 WFAA-TV