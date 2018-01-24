Southlake Carroll football coach placed on leave

SOUTHLAKE - Southlake Carroll football coach Hal Wasson has been placed on administrative leave pending a district review of the "culture of the football program," the district announced in a statement Wednesday.

The Carroll school district will also be reviewing the football program's "procedures as they relate to [University Interscholastic League] rules" and "ensuring employees' understanding and compliance with district policies, practices and guidelines," the statement said.

The UIL is the main governing body for high school athletics in Texas.

Wasson was placed on paid leave, and the assistant coaches will continue handling offseason activities, according to the district.

"At this time, we are working with the head coach of this program, as well as his staff, to identify any areas of concern that need to be addressed with the UIL, the School Board or administratively," the school district's statement said. "At this point there have been no other administrative actions or decisions impacting staff or the program."

Wasson has coached the Dragons since 2007 and led the team to the 2011 Class 5A Division I state championship.

Carroll is one of the most storied high school football programs in Texas. The Dragons have won eight state championships, tied for the most in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

