Southlake Carroll board will address football coach's employment at upcoming meeting

The Southlake Carroll school district board is expected to address the employment of varsity football coach Hal Wasson at a meeting Tuesday morning.

The district this week reported several violations by Wasson and the football program to the University Interscholastic League, the governing body of high school sports in Texas.

The board will have a discussion on "consideration and possible action on employment, evaluation, duties and responsibilities" of Wasson, according to a meeting agenda.

The meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Carroll ISD Administration Center.

Wasson, who has been on administrative leave since Jan. 26, is accused of holding at least two football camps considered to be in violation of UIL rules, according to a Carroll school district report sent to the UIL.

The "summary of findings" detailed four main areas that school officials believe run afoul of UIL standards:

1. Infractions dealing with how the football program ran summer camps, and other camps for incoming students, including football camps held on prohibited dates.

2. Carroll football coaches were also confirmed to have instructed athletes outside of the school day during the offseason, another violation.

3. Sub-varsity Carroll football players participated in workouts on the same day they were set to play in a game.

4. Some Southlake coaches under contract with other districts were found to be working with the football team before they were officially part of the Southlake staff.

Corrective action recommended in the review included a communication plan between the coaching staff and Carroll ISD's athletic director, an annual audit of summer camp schedules and furthering coach education on UIL guidelines.

While none of the violations are seemingly earth-shattering individually, Caroll ISD must now decide what to do next with Wasson. He has coached the Dragons since 2007 and led the team to the 2011 Class 5A Division I state championship.

In all, Carroll has won eight state championships in football, tied for the most in the state.

© 2018 WFAA-TV