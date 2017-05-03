Former NBA star Brandon Roy wounded in California shooting

Brandon Roy of the Portland Trail Blazers in action during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns during at US Airways Center on March 21, 2010 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 93-87. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2010 Getty Images)

Nathan Hale High School boys basketball coach Brandon Roy was shot while attending a party in Southern California over the weekend.



Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Joseph Williams said Wednesday that Roy, 32, was one of four men shot in Compton on Saturday.

KCBS in Los Angeles reports about 20 people, including several nieces and nephews, having a barbecue in the street. They were watching children play basketball in the 2000 block of North Nestor Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when two men walked up and opened fire without saying a word, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspects fled the area.

Roy was standing next to his six-year-old niece, according to the girl's grandmother. He put her in a bear hug and took her to the ground. In the process, he was shot in the hamstring and butt.



Williams said the other victims, who are 25, 26, and 31 years old, were shot in the upper body but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Roy was treated in southern California but has already returned to Washington while he recovers.



Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting, but sources tell KING 5 it could be gang-related. No arrests have been made.



Roy is from Seattle and graduated from Garfield High before playing at the University of Washington. He was a shooting guard for the Portland Trail Blazers and won the NBA's Rookie of The Year award in 2007.

He left the NBA in 2011 after knee injuries.

Roy led the Nathan Hale boy's basketball team to an undefeated season and the state title in his first year this past season.

The Trail Blazers released the following statement Tuesday:

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

