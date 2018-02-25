Source: Southlake Carroll football coach reaches settlement with district

Southlake Carroll football coach Hal Wasson and the Carroll school district have reached a settlement, which is expected to be approved at Monday's board meeting, a source confirmed to WFAA Sports.

The settlement will bring an end to Wasson's 11-year run as head coach of the Dragons, a tenure that included a Class 5A state championship in 2011.

The district placed Wasson on administrative leave last month as it investigated the "culture" of the football program. A report submitted by the district to the University Interscholastic League alleged that Wasson violated UIL rules by holding at least two football camps.

However, the district was not able to find a reason to fire Wasson with cause, so a buyout had to be negotiated.

The "summary of findings" submitted to the UIL detailed four main areas that school officials believe run afoul of UIL standards:

1. Infractions dealing with how the football program ran summer camps, and other camps for incoming students, including football camps held on prohibited dates.

2. Carroll football coaches were also confirmed to have instructed athletes outside of the school day during the offseason, another violation.

3. Sub-varsity Carroll football players participated in workouts on the same day they were set to play in a game.

4. Some Southlake coaches under contract with other districts were found to be working with the football team before they were officially part of the Southlake staff.

Corrective action recommended in the review included a communication plan between the coaching staff and Carroll ISD's athletic director, an annual audit of summer camp schedules and furthering coach education on UIL guidelines.

