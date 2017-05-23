May 18, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Jared Hoying (31) makes a leaping catch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

DALLAS - I’d like to pull back the curtain for folks out there.

There’s a first time for everything after all.

Just like there was a first time for Jared Hoying to hit his first home run in the big leagues.

Your browser does not support iframes.

See what I did there? It’s a common writing mechanism where you find some hook that takes something you wouldn’t originally care about and makes it interesting.

Instead of just charging in with Hoying hot takes, I warmed you up. Made you a nice drink, fished the cat out of the comfortable recliner, put on some relaxing jazz to put you at ease.

All for you, dear reader. Because I like you.

Well, mainly.

The other reason is there’s just not a lot to say about Jared Hoying the baseball player that you don’t already know. He’s had just over 40 games in the big leagues, while being tenacious in the minor leagues. You admire his spirit, his gumption to stay playing at the lower levels.

That presents a challenge for me, the writer who is here to entertain and/or educate you about things every so often on this here website/app. Then like a beacon from the sky, a subject appeared to a writer in need.

The baseball writing gods answered my calls.

So without further ado, it’s time for north central Texas’ favorite new parlor game…

SIX. DEGREES. OF JARED HOYING!

Yes yes, I’m your overly handsome host ready to guide you through this game. The rules are simple…so I won’t explain them. Let’s get to it!

Alright, we start with Jared Hoying. He’s the Rangers fill in outfielder du jour right now while Carlos Gomez sits on the bench rehabbing and signing bats so Hoying can get his first home run ball back. I bet you didn’t know though that Jared has a cousin named…

Scott Hoying. Yes, THAT Scott Hoying: the member of Arlington based a capella group Pentatonix. You know, the group that sings and wins awards and has fans that get mad on you on Twitter if you say anything cross about them. Yup, they’re related. Now Scott, in addition to music, has done some acting, including a one off character on the Fox series “Bones” which stars…

Emily Deschanel as the lead role of Temperance Brennan. I can’t tell you much about the show except it features her and some hunky FBI guy that they ended up having a kid together and...the kid has some sort of autopsy based superpowers…look I don’t know, it comes on after Supernatural on TNT in the mornings and I catch some of it sometimes. Anyway, you’re not here for that. You’re here because you already know that Emily is the older sister of…

Zooey Deschanel, her more famous sibling. The star of another Fox show “New Girl” as well as appearances in Elf and Brooklyn Nine-Nine among countless others, Zooey has been a well-known actress in Hollywood for some time. Did you know she gave her kids animal middle names?

She did! Her daughter’s middle name is Otter, her son’s Wolf. That’s pretty cool; I prefer otters myself, but hey to each their own. Animal names aside, Zooey, in addition to the aforementioned Elf, was in an episode of Comedy Central’s “Drunk History” with…

Will Ferrell. Yes, THAT Will Ferrell. There’s another tie in here to cousin Scott, as both he and Will went to USC but that’s too easy. I’d sit here and review Will Ferrell fun facts, but he’s one of the most famous comedy actors on the planet. You probably know them all…

OK just a few.

Did you know that Will’s father was a member of the Righteous Brothers? He was, played keyboards and sax. No jazz flute though.

Did you know that while Will is an actor now, his degree from USC is in sports information? It was, so I guess he’s got a fallback career if this whole acting thing doesn’t pan out. Kids, another lesson that it’s not what your degree is but what you do with it.

Did you know that in 2007, Entertainment Weekly named him the 17th smartest person in Hollywood? He was behind Peter Jackson, ahead of Robert Zemeckis. Number one on the list was Judd Apatow, who has produced a couple of movies starring Will Ferrell including Anchorman 1 & 2, Talladega Nights, and Step Brothers. You think Judd ever teased Will on set about that?

My editor has just reminded me that this isn’t a Will Ferrell trivia column. So if you were enjoying that, please contact @apopleticfittz and he’ll field your Will Ferrell themed complaints.

Anyway, so Will Ferrell, before all of his movie success was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. While he was on SNL, one of his most famous characters was…

George W. Bush. Yes, the 43rd President of the United States was a popular punching bag during his eight year tenure at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Not much has changed I guess, as the following screencap was making its way around Twitter the other day…

Where did that happen? Why at Globe Life Park last Wednesday, where 43 was taking in a game between the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies in prime seats. While he sat there, he saw many good things in the Rangers 9-3 victory. That includes, in the bottom of the 5th, a two run home run and a career first from Rangers outfielder…

Jared Hoying.

That’s the beauty of baseball.

Sure, there are plenty of great stories on the field. Hoying’s first home run is a great story; his entire story in the game is one worth telling.

That said, sometimes the nature of the game is one where you can take jovial jaunts off the beaten path; One that takes you away from the diamond to Arlington, Hollywood, even the nation’s capital.

Of course, they all end up in the same place.

Just like today’s story did.

Editor's note: Send all Will Ferrell complaints and Bones episode summaries to Samuel on Twitter @thesamuelhale instead. Please do not @ me.

© 2017 WFAA-TV