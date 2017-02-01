Signing day: Texas A&M expands borders for strong 2017 class

Texas A&M has recruited very well under Head Coach Kevin Sumlin. They've produced a lot of NFL talent (6 1st round selections since 2013) and are sending The League a Defensive End who might be its #1 overall pick in April, Arlington Martin beastazoid/pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

This year's class doesn't have an obvious headliner, the role Garrett served in 2014. But the Aggies stacked the class with 26 commits and 247sports rated nine of them as four-star prospects. Much has been said about the way out-of-state schools have raided Texas' fertile recruiting landscape; the Aggies have taken advantage of their presence in the SEC to expand their reach beyond Texas. Four of the Aggies' top recruits aren't from Texas (but got here as fast as they could), including a highly-touted trio from Florida prospect factory IMG Academy.

The IMG athletes add a lot to class, and it's easy to identify the most important recruit in this group: QB Kellen Mond. Mond is rated by most recruiting services as the 2nd-best dual threat quarterback in the nation. He's big, strong, fast and has drawn comparisons to Clemson QB DeShaun Watson, though he lacks Watson's polish as a passer. The Aggies, once blessed with an embarrassment of quarterback riches, are now far from it after seeing five-star signal callers Kyle Allen and Kyler Murray transfer out of College Station in the same year. If Mond fulfills his significant potential, he'll play a big role in the Aggies' success over the next half-decade.

The Aggies under Sumlin have always been known for their offense, and this group reflects that. Mond headlines the class, but A&M also signed four wide receivers rated as four-star recruits by ESPN. Another receiver, Cedar Hill's Camron Buckley, could certainly make a case for the same rating. The Aggies' wide-open offense appeals to many talented skill-position players and this year's group should keep scoreboard operators busy.

Local link: If Mond isn't the top player in the class, most recruiting analysts believe Plano West linebacker Anthony Hines III is that guy. He's rated as either the best or 2nd-best inside linebacker in the nation and a consensus top 100 player.

By the numbers: As of wednesday morning, Texas A&M has 26 recruits in its class. The group is ranked 10th nationally and 5th in the SEC by 247 Sports, 11th nationally and 4th in the SEC by ESPN.

Copyright 2016 WFAA