Signing day '17: Sooners boast loaded recruiting class

The Big 12 isn't the conference it once was. You can see the dropoff in national titles (none since 2005), top 25 rankings - and yes, recruiting. The blame can be cast in many directions, but you can't place any of it on Oklahoma.

The Sooners have been a monolith atop the conference, winning seven of the last 11 Big 12 titles. And they did it without dominating the recruiting game. Oklahoma has signed strong classes; they're consistently in the top 20 nationally. But since 2010, they'd never signed a group ranked higher than 12th in the nation by 247sports. That will change this year.

The 2017 class is ranked 7th overall by both 247 and ESPN, the Sooners' best group on that basis since a 4th-ranked 2010 class. Oklahoma won't bring a five-star player to Norman, but nearly 20 four-star players will join the Sooners this season. 247 sports ranks 18 of their commits as four-star players, which ties Oklahoma with Michigan and Georgia at #1 in the nation. The Sooners left no stone unturned in their recruiting efforts. The state-by-state breakdown of their class skips all over the southern United States and even takes a jaunt up north:

Texas: 9

Oklahoma: 6

California: 3

Louisiana, North Carolina: 2

Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania: 1

The Sooners' success and their subsequent national profile have a lot to do with this; they're a team that registers with high school players across the country. Oklahoma's class is built on defensive players; their top 4 signees according to 247sports play on that side of the ball, among them Southlake Carroll safety Robert Barnes.

The Sooners are also bringing in a strong offensive group, headlined by Georgia running back Trey Sermon.

Local link: Much of the Sooners' offensive punch hails from North Texas. Mesquite Horn Quarterback Chris Robison is a big part of that puzzle, but the D/FW connection stretches far beyond Robison. McKinney Boyd's Tyrese Brown, Cedar Hill's Charleston Rambo, Mansfield's Kennedy Brooks and Weatherford's Zacchaeus McKinney will all reinforce the vaunted Sooners offense, setting up Bob Stoops' team for years to come.

By the numbers: Oklahoma has 26 recruits in its 2017 class. The group is ranked 7th nationally and 1st in the Big 12 by both ESPN and 247sports.

