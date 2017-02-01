Signing Day '17: North Texas announces offense-oriented class

It’s been a little over a month since North Texas dropped an overtime nail-biter to Army in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. But head coach Seth Littrell and his staff are already back at work. Wednesday, the Mean Green announced their 2017 signing class, featuring 16 high school recruits and two junior college transfers.

North Texas surrendered 43 sacks last season, leaving quarterbacks Mason Fine and Alec Morris under constant duress. To help buy his field general time, Littrell put a special emphasis on recruiting offensive lineman. The Mean Green signed five offensive lineman – four from high school and one from junior college – and hope they have at least made a dent in the depth issue that plagued them in 2016.

“I expect for everyone in the class to come in and compete for a starting job,” Littrell said of the offensive line recruits. “Everyone is going to earn what they get here.”

Another position Littrell has harped on since arriving at North Texas has been wide receiver. With the suspension and later departure of Terian Goree, the Mean Green were forced to play several true freshman last year.

North Texas also lacked a true deep threat or slot receiver. With Littrell’s air raid offense, not having playmakers on the outside is a recipe for failure. The Mean Green signed three 3-star receivers Wednesday, including Jalen Guyton.

Originally from Allen High School, Guyton committed to Notre Dame and redshirted in 2015. He chose North Texas over offers from Kansas, Bowling Green, West Virginia, Southern Miss and Marshall.

“We didn’t have a lot of numbers [at wide receiver[ last season,” Littrell said. “We have to continue to get quality guys. Run good routes, good ball skills. Schematically that’s what we do. WE have to have the personnel that fits what we’re trying to accomplish.”

A position Littrell had not planned on recruiting heavily was running back. At the end of last season, the Mean Green appeared as though they would have two seniors more than capable of running the show in the backfield.

Things changed in January, however, when it was announced Willy Ivery was no longer with the program. Ivery was academically ineligible for the Heart of Dallas Bowl in December, and a school spokesperson later confirmed he was not enrolled in classes.

While the Mean Green still have Jeffery Wilson, a gaping hole was left in Ivery’s departure. To fill it, North Texas signed DFW native and Duncanville High School product Tre Siggers.

The 5’8, 182-pound running back was a three-star prospect and was ranked the 18th best athlete in Texas by Scout.com. He rushed for 634 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season while catching 76 passes for 772 yards and three touchdowns.

“We initially were not planning on signing two running backs,” Littrell said. “We were planning on signing one running back. Look at either of those kids. Turn on the tape. I’ll take them all over again every single day.”

To round out the class, the Mean Green signed their lone quarterback – Cade Pearson from Texarkana. An early enrollee, Pearson will get a head start in spring ball, and will look to compete with sophomore Mason Fine for the starting job.

In his senior season, Pearson threw for 2,400 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 63.7 percent of his passes.

“I know [North Texas] is fixing to pass the ball a lot,” Pearson said of his decision to join the Mean Green. “They’re fixing to be an explosive offense in the years to come.”

With national signing day out of the way, Littrell and North Texas will turn their attention to spring football, and doing something the Mean Green have only done once in the past 10 years – finish a season with a winning record.

“I think we got a great class,” Littrell said. “I think we have an unbelievable class. Turn on the tape and watch them. I think you will, too.”

Local links: 8 of the Mean Green's signees hail from, well... the North Texas area. The most significant name among the group is Jalen Guyton, who was a consensus four-star recruit out of Allen High School, then transferred out of Notre Dame. He has a chance to excel in North Texas' Air Raid offense.

By the numbers: North Texas added 18 players in its 2017 class, five of them rated as three-stars. 247sports ranked the group as the 12th-best in Conference USA.

