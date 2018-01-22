Senior Bowl players to watch ahead of NFL Draft

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver James Washington of the Oklahoma State Cowboys catches a pass in front of safety Reggie Floyd of the Virginia Tech Hokies at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Chang, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - Senior Bowl week has arrived in Mobile, Alabama. A week in which there is constant media coverage over practices, player meetings with teams and of course the game on Saturday. This week is huge for many potential NFL Draft hopefuls. A place where teams look for their future stars and players who can help them achieve the ultimate goal.

The Dallas Cowboys will have their scouts and personnel staff attempting to find their next draft picks. Over the last two years the Cowboys have drafted five players who appeared in this game. In 2016 the Cowboys selected their now franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys were coaching the North team that showcased Carson Wentz while Prescott played against them for the South team.

Last year the Cowboys selected four more players. Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis of the North team. Both players were eventual starters once they were both healthy. Ryan Switzer and Marquez White played on the South squad and were eventual day three draft picks.

Since 2014 the Cowboys have added eight players in total which includes two key cogs on their offensive line in Zack Martin (2014) and La’el Collins (2015). So which players could be in line to be a potential Dallas Cowboy? Plenty of options are at the Dallas Cowboys’ disposal.

The Cowboys have a need at wide receiver so the name on the north team to keep an eye on is Michael Gallup of Colorado State. With Garrett’s desire for the fullback position, the name here is Dimitri Flowers of Oklahoma. Not only a good blocker but can catch the ball out of the backfield. Keith Smith is a restricted free agent who may not return. Rod Smith who has played in that role is the only other running back on the roster behind Ezekiel Elliott and may stay in that role.

The dark horse on the team could be Cedrick Wilson Jr. from Boise State. He has a NFL pedigree as his father Cedrick Wilson Sr. played in the NFL for seven seasons. Wilson broke the Broncos single season record with 1,511 yards receiving. In two seasons of production, Wilson accounted for 2,600 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns.

The squad from the South has just as many key players including Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington. Washington was the Biletnikoff Award winner which is presented to the most outstanding receiver in college football. He has really been a productive receiver his whole college career. Mostly in the final three years in Stillwater.

Washington has the ability to take the top off of a defense which is sorely needed in Dallas. With his ability to run smooth routes, create separation and catch almost anything thrown his way the Cowboys need to keep a close eye on him with the hopes that he falls right in their laps.

There might not be a hotter name right now than Marcus Davenport. He played for the University of Texas-San Antonio so the most casual observer may not know his story. He has a relentless motor and always seems to be in on the play. He may not make it to number 19 in the draft but it is definitely worth watching for number 93 during the Senior Bowl.

A feel-good story will involve Shaquem Griffin of Central Florida. He lost his left hand early in his childhood due to a rare disease but that hasn’t deterred him from chasing his dream. He worked his way into the starting lineup and recorded 73 tackles this past season. He made not be a starter in the NFL but could be a special team’s ace at the next level.

Can the Cowboys find another Dak Prescott diamond in the rough at this year's Senior Bowl? Follow Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys for more as the week progresses.

