Feb 22, 2017; Surprise, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Yohander Mendez poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

DALLAS - In this series we are going to take a look at various prospects, mostly Rangers, who have a chance at helping an MLB club in some fashion over the next few years. Each week we will take a look from a scouting perspective to get a good understanding of the player’s projection and the potential value he can provide his big league club.

Now without further delay our first subject, the left handed starter prospect Yohander Mendez.

Yohander Mendez was signed as an international amateur as part of the highly successful 2012 J-2 class along with names like Nomar Mazara and Ronald Guzman. The 6’5” LHP has a tall and thin frame with long limbs and at one time was seen as projectable, or being able to fill out with good muscle.

Mendez has gradually put on small amounts of weight, but his lack of lower body strength has caused concerns over his career. Although Yohander moves fluidly for his size, he’s only a fair athlete and doesn’t have a lot of quick twitch movement.

Mendez winds up with a high leg kick with his weight on a straight back leg before collapsing into a good power position and getting his leading foot down. The hips then drive through and deliver the ball with clean and smooth arm action from a 3-quarters delivery.

Mendez occasionally has difficulty repeating the back leg mechanics when going from weight back on the straight leg to bending into a good power position and this can cause small changes in release that lead to command concerns. This is possibly due to the questionable leg strength and muscle control.

In 2016 Mendez was consistently throwing the fastball between 91-93, but in his early starts in 2017 has stayed between 89-92 with some arm-side movement. He throws a plus changeup with good deceptive arm speed that has vertical and fading action. Mendez also mixes a potentially average curveball with “slurvy” motion and average spin and a less used slider which has flashed average in the past, but is still an inconsistent offering.

Without overpowering stuff, Yohander thrives when he’s working different parts of the plate with different speeds and locations while keeping hitters on their toes with a deceptive changeup. Mendez can get away with small command issues due to a potent mix of pitches that he can throw for strikes at least semi-consistently.

For now the command remains under the threshold needed to pitch effectively at a consistent level for an MLB club and there are concerns that it will never improve enough for him to make that jump. Mendez could fall to a reliever role where he will be able to go all out over an inning instead of conserving energy over a long start which may improve his velocity and command over a short outing.

If Mendez can make that final jump in command he projects to be a role 4 pitcher, or a #5 starter, where his clean arm action and various offerings should allow him to eat innings while providing value at the back of the rotation.

At 22 there is a chance he could add more strength and continue to reduce the deviation in lower half mechanics and maybe even add a small amount of velocity. As of now he still projects as a regular in the MLB as a back of the rotation guy and could be able to help the team as early as 2018.

For the full scouting report, you can follow @KevinWC7 for more.

© 2017 WFAA-TV