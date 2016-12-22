Rookie Revelry: Elliott, Prescott clowning around in the locker room

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after rushing for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have two rookies in the Pro Bowl.

And those same two rookies are in the conversation for league MVP. But quarterback Dak Prescott is quick to say that it's running back Ezekiel Elliott who should take the title.



"If anybody on this team is MVP, I think it's the running back," Prescott said. "He definitely opens up my game, opens up the passing game. Defenses have to key on him, which gives us some one-on-ones outside, and that's when the guys like Dez [Bryant] and Cole [Beasley] and all those guys go make plays."



But as much as they deflect praise, these two rookies don't shy away from having a good time.

Like Thursday, when Elliott went snooping for candy in Prescott's locker.

...or when Zeke threw balled up socks into Prescott's media scrum.



But Prescott got his revenge -- tossing a fistful of candy at Zeke, when he met with reporters a few minutes later.

M&M's and Snickers.



"I don't like snickers!" he yelled, as candy rained down on him



How about that -- we found the one thing Zeke doesn't like to eat.



And Prescott and Elliott use that relationship to, despite their rookie status, be two of the leaers of this Cowboys football team -- playing their personalities off one another.



"Yeah, he's fun. He's exciting as y'all just saw," Prescott said. "But he can lock in and be focused, and be the great running back that he is on Sundays. That what makes him. He's great to have around, and a great guy to be going through all of this for the first time with."



"I think that's just kind of how this team has become -- just having fun with what we do, being loose but being tightened up when we need to," Elliott said. "And I think that's the biggest thing, just having fun with the people you love."



Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Elliott has the energy of a young puppy.

Dak's thoughts?



"Uh, sure," Prescott said to laughs. "He said I was 'the Daddy', so..." and the laughter roared again.



The daddy, and the puppy -- apparently a match made in football heaven.

