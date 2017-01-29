Roger Federer fights off Rafael Nadal to win Australian Open title

Roger Federer of Switzerland kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the Men's Final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain on day 14 of the 2017 Australian Open. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Roger Federer won a men's singles record 18th Grand Slam title, battling past Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Sunday in a thrilling Australian Open men’s final.

A determined Nadal forced a fifth set, while Federer went off court to see a trainer late in the match. But Federer came back fighting in the fifth set. He was down a break early, but broke Nadal in the sixth game to tie it up 3-3.

"I'm happy for you," Federer said of Nadal, his longtime rival. "I would have been happy to lose too to be honest. The comeback was perfect as it was. Tennis is a tough sport. There are no draws, but if there was going to be one I would have been very happy to accept a draw tonight and share it with Rafa."

The two were surprising finalists after battling injuries last year. At 35, Federer claimed his first Grand Slam title since 2012, when he won Wimbledon for the seventh time.

The last time the two met in a Grand Slam final was in 2011 at the French Open. Nadal won the match in four sets.

It’s the fifth time Federer has won the Australian Open.

Nadal, 30, was seeking his 15th major title after taking months off to recover from a wrist injury.

Neither player thought they’d make it this far when the tournament began two weeks ago. Federer was out for six months with a left knee injury. Ranked No. 17 in the world, Federer has played resurgent tennis in Melbourne, holding off Stan Wawrinka in five sets in the semis and beating Kei Nishikori in the fourth round.

USA TODAY