Rodgers sends Cowboys packing for second time in three years

This time, there was no controversy.

This time, there was no debate. What there was, ironically, was too much time.

35 seconds too long for Aaron Rodgers to do what he does best – perform football miracles. No, it wasn’t a prayer heaved to the endzone. Instead, it was a conversion on 3rd and 20 to set Green Bay up for a 51-yard field goal to win the game 34-31. Another second or two less to throw, and the script could have been flipped.

But on a day where the Cowboys could not apply any consistent pressure on Rodgers, it just was not going to happen.

For the second time in three years, Dallas will spend the final two rounds of the playoffs at home because of its inability to disrupt Rodgers and the Packers offense. They did just enough to get close and even tie it. Close, however, only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

The Cowboys got close to sacking Rodgers on several occasions. Close isn’t good enough against a future hall of fame quarterback with a Super Bowl victory on his resume. So, in typical Rodgers fashion, he made Dallas pay – especially in the first half.

It wasn’t just the late throw on the run to set up Green Bay for the win. It was multiple broken plays where Rodgers pulled rabbits out of his helmet. Magnificent throws in tight windows while eluding defenders is what gave them the edge, especially early.

The game looked bleak at first, with the Packers jumping out to a 21-3 lead in the second quarter. The 18-point deficit seemed insurmountable. Dallas’ two rookies never blinked.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were stellar. Without either of them, tying the game at 28 late in the fourth quarter doesn’t happen.

“This game was so indicative of the kind of men we have on our team and what we’ve done all year long,” head coach Jason Garrett said.

Prescott matched Rodgers almost every step of the way. He finished 24-of-38 for 302 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He became the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to toss three touchdowns in a playoff game.

He was great. Rodgers was just better.

And for most of this game, Dallas’ defense was pitiful.

Costly penalties, specifically on third down kept Green Bay drives alive. The pass rush, or lack thereof, is what ultimately sunk the ship. With only a three or four-man rush, Rodgers had practically all day to survey the field and progress through his reads.

Average quarterbacks can make something happen with time like that. MVP quarterbacks like Rodgers win games and break hearts.

Even after Green Bay took a 31-28 lead with under two minutes left, the Cowboys had a chance to take the lead. They crossed midfield with around a minute remaining, and on first down, made a questionable decision to spike the ball instead of run a play or spend their final timeout. Two plays later after not picking up the first down, Dallas settled for a field goal. It was the third time they weren’t able to convert in the end zone. Against Aaron Rodgers, resorting to field goals gets you beat.

The prospect of overtime seemed grand for 35 seconds.

It was just too much time for Rodgers.

And not enough time for the Cowboys to finish the fight.

