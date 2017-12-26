WFAA
Reports: Jordan Spieth engaged to his high school sweetheart

Tom Uhler, Star-Telegram , WFAA 11:10 AM. CST December 26, 2017

Golfer Jordan Spieth of Dallas is apparently engaged to his longtime sweetheart, Annie Verret, according to a photo and congrats making the rounds on social media on Christmas Eve.

Nothing official yet from Spieth or Verret, both 24, but a fellow golfer and others seem to believe it’s a done deal.

Verret is a graduate of Texas Tech University and an event coordinator for The First Tee of Greater Dallas, which teaches and guides young people through golf.

She started dating Spieth in high school in Dallas where she attended Ursuline Academy and he went to Jesuit College Preparatory School.

