Reports: Jordan Spieth engaged to his high school sweetheart

Golfer Jordan Spieth of Dallas is apparently engaged to his longtime sweetheart, Annie Verret, according to a photo and congrats making the rounds on social media on Christmas Eve.

Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret! pic.twitter.com/DvVq9ddsEI — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 25, 2017

Nothing official yet from Spieth or Verret, both 24, but a fellow golfer and others seem to believe it’s a done deal.

A lot of young girls hearts breaking all over the world tonight. Congrats golden child @JordanSpieth https://t.co/76BNPcZHTx — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) December 25, 2017

Verret is a graduate of Texas Tech University and an event coordinator for The First Tee of Greater Dallas, which teaches and guides young people through golf.

She started dating Spieth in high school in Dallas where she attended Ursuline Academy and he went to Jesuit College Preparatory School.

