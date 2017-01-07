Regardless of Wild Card results, Cowboys will face a familiar foe

Dez is hoping to avoid another "Dez Caught It" in 2017 by actually catching it. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Photo: Mitchell Leff, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Cowboys don’t play anybody this weekend. Them’s the spoils of leading the entire NFC by two wins. It’s also a weird aspect of the football playoffs, which is in many ways the least equitable in professional sports.

The New England Patriots, for example, have usually only ever had to win a couple of home games in January to make the Super Bowl. On the flipside, the Cowboys could go home without a playoff win, despite the fact that they, in a sense, already have one.

For a team that has rarely made the playoffs in the last 20 years, it’s interesting to note they have complex history with everybody they could match-up with. They beat the Detroit Lions two years ago, thanks in part to a couple controversial calls and lost to the Green Bay Packers on an overturned Dez catch. Or, something like that.

I think people forget that even if they’d scored a TD on that drive, they’d only have gone up 1-3 points (presuming that they’d have gone for two), and that freaking Aaron Rodgers would still have had the ball with four minutes left.

People also forget that the slighted Lions made a big deal out of scoffing about Dez’s catch being overturned even though it was the same sort of thing that prevented Lions player Calvin Johnson from making a game-winning grab – but that the Calvin Johnson TD-that-wasn’t happened in 2010, when the Lions went 6-10, so who cares.

But then there’s the New York Giants. God, I hate the Giants. I mean, I don’t in a way? The Redskins and Eagles annoy me much more, for a variety of reasons. Like, if you were to crunch all the Cowboys and Giants numbers, you would find that at Eli’s very best, he was around as good as Romo at his very worst, that the Cowboys and Giants won almost exactly the same number of games under each guy and that the Giants nevertheless have two Super Bowl wins.

Like let’s say the Giants have been 3% better than the Cowboys for about 10 years and have gotten 1000% better rewarded for it. It’s infuriating. So is the fact that both of the Cowboys’ full-strength losses this season came to the Giants.

All of this to say that the Cowboys not only have history with anybody they might play in a couple weeks, they have extremely annoying history. Of course, a big part of that is just what happens at this point in team history – Eli has been the Giants’ starter since 2005, the same year Rodgers entered the league, and the year before Romo became the Cowboys’ starter. Stafford, who played 10 games in 2009 is the “new” guy in this bunch, and he hasn’t been new for a while.

Then again, that’s where the Cowboys’ hope lies. All those things that happened, happened to the Romo Cowboys, and this is not the Romo Cowboys. I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like this, where a great team has rookies at both QB and RB, but it’s at the very least a sign that for the Cowboys, history is not destiny.

Which team do you most want to see the Cowboys face in the divisional round of the playoffs? Let Andy know your thoughts on Twitter @andytobo.

Copyright 2016 WFAA