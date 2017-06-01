Rangers set to DFA Sam Dyson, look to trade him

Apr 3, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Sam Dyson (47) is pulled from the game against the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Indians defeat the Rangers 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS - All stories come to an end.

That doesn’t mean it’ll always be a good end.

Late Thursday night, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported through a trio of tweets that the Rangers intend to DFA reliever Sam Dyson. The move has an immediate impact; it clears room for fellow reliever Jose LeClerc to come off the DL before Friday’s game versus Houston.

It also initiates the process of the Rangers moving on from Dyson via waiver claim or trade. Rosenthal reported in his tweets that Texas has let other teams know Dyson will be moved, with “more than one” showing interest in the ex-closer.

2017 has not been kind to Dyson, who sports a 10.80 ERA through sixteen and two thirds innings to go with a 2.58 WHIP. The home run ball has also been a big problem for Dyson; he’s given up six homers in 17 games. His previous high was five in 73 games.

The journey from penthouse to outhouse has been an abrupt one for Dyson. Traded to Texas from Miami on trade deadline day 2015 for minor leaguers Tomas Telis and Cody Ege, Dyson came in like a house of fire with a 1.15 ERA in 31 games that season. In 2016, Dyson replaced incumbent closer Shawn Tolleson racking up 38 saves with a 2.43 ERA.

Dyson gave fans robust hope in the World Baseball Classic, working six scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner on four strikeouts for the eventual champion Team USA. Yet once the MLB season started, the form that Dyson displayed was a mere ghost. A mirage of what we once knew.

Now the waiting game begins on which team(s) will want to try and rehabilitate Dyson. They’ll have to take on a little over $2 million, assuming Texas doesn’t eat some of that. Plenty of teams will see a player like Dyson, with no evident mechanical flaws or apparent injury, thinking they can fix him.

Time will tell if they are right. What we do know now is that whatever is afflicting Dyson won’t be cured in Texas; a DL stint and multiple other efforts haven’t succeeded.

Baseball is cruel. One day you’re the top of the pops; then one day you can’t buy a successful outing. Dyson had a lot of days of the former, but the frequency of the latter this season brings us to where we are today. The player isn’t immune to this. They can see the writing on the wall, their own career mortality a constantly monitored status through the media.

Sam Dyson knew. His own soon to be ex-teammate told us as much.

Shin Soo Choo, in his latest MLB Diary entry at Naver, wrote about Sam Dyson being DFA'd. Dyson packed his stuff in tears after the game. — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) June 2, 2017

The story of Dyson in Texas is coming to a sad end. The hope is that for Dyson, his personal story gets a better ending. After all, there’s always another game.

