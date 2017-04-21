Rangers release Josh Hamilton from minor league contract

Aug 16, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton (32) looks on from the bench during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays.. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Cowsert, Jim Cowsert)

The Texas Rangers have released Josh Hamilton from his minor league contract, after another setback in his recovery from knee surgery.

Hamilton's right knee was injured while he was recovering from left knee surgery -- there's a trend here -- and as a result, we may have seen the last of Josh Hamilton as a Major League Baseball player.

Hamilton will have surgery on the newly injured right knee at some point. He turns 36 years old next month.

Once he has his right knee operated on, he will have undergone a dozen operations during his major league career. It will be his fourth knee surgery since he last played in a regular season game, in 2015.

Hamilton was the AL MVP in 2010, and had a run of five straight All-Star Game appearances from 2008 to 2012.

