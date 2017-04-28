Rangers can't swim upstream in 6-3 loss to Trout, Angels

Nick Martinez pitches during the April 28 game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

DALLAS - Ready and rested after the night off yesterday, the Rangers opened a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim with Nick Martinez taking the mound for the ailing A.J. Griffin.

One pitch into the series, and game, and it was already 1-0 Angels as Yunel Escobar ambushed Martinez's first pitch of the night and sent it over the vistors' bullpen. From there, however, Martinez showed why he had earned another start with Griffin down in Round Rock rehabbing his bout with gout.

Martinez would be the story, of course, if not for the fact that the Mike Trout-led offense of the Angels got the better of the Rangers' bullpen in the late going as Texas fell 6-3 to the Anaheims.

For Martinez's part, he went six innings, allowed five hits, three runs, and struck out a career high seven batters. For the first time all season, a Rangers starter did not walk a batter. So, simply, Nick Martinez did his part. He even did it with better stuff than we're used to from him as he struck out Trout on a swing-and-miss 95 MPH fastball in the top of the third.

Trout would get the better of Martinez in the top of the sixth, however, as a one-out single by Kole Calhoun was followed by a rocket smash home run off the bat of Trout just to the right of center field. Texas had tied the game at one apiece on a Carlos Gomez sac fly in the bottom of the first but Trout's home run made it 3-1 Los Angeles.

Texas once again battled back the very next half inning as Delino DeShields led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an errant throw by Angels reliever Yusmiero Petit and scored on an Elvis Andrus hustle double. After Gomez and Rougned Odor failed to advance Andrus, Mike Napoli singled to left field to plate Andrus and tie the game 3-3.

It was a big hit at the time for Napoli as he was hitting fifth in the lineup tonight for the first time this year having been dropped down from the cleanup spot after starting the year slowly. It was also the last time a Texas Ranger would reach base all night.

With the scored tied 3-3 through seven innings, the Rangers turned to former Milwaukee Brewers closer Jeremy Jeffress (0-2) looking for a zero in a battle of the bullpens. Instead, he ran into the dreaded Mike Trout section of the Angels' lineup and before he got the final out of the inning, it was 6-3 Halos.

The inning started simple enough with Escobar grounding out but Calhoun once again got things going for the Angel offense with a single to center field. The Rangers elected to pitch around Trout, which brought up old nemesis Albert Pujols with two on after Trout walked on four pitches.

On the very next pitch, it was 6-3 as Pujols hit it off the back wall above the bleachers in left field. It seemed like tonight, Mike Trout did damage with his bat and by getting in the heads of the Rangers.

The Rangers went quietly in their final two frames and Texas fell in the opener against the Angels by the 6-3 final score.

Of note:

With the loss, the Rangers are now 5-3 on their current homestand which concludes on Sunday afternoon.

Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs threw five innings and allowed one run on four hits while striking out six Rangers. He left after throwing just 76 pitches.

The Rangers got a scoreless inning from Tony Barnette in the seventh and a scoreless ninth inning from former closer Sam Dyson who was fresh off being recalled from a stay on the disabled list. Dyson's role has yet to be defined but he was able to throw nine strikes in his 14 pitches while allowing a lone single in his return.

A trio of Deolis Guerra (1-1), David Hernandez, and Jose Alvarez out of the Angels' 'pen tossed three perfect innings of relief with four strikeouts against the Rangers. Guerra picked up the win for Los Angeles while Alvarez earned the first save of his big league career.

The Rangers and Angels reconvene for the second game of this series on Saturday evening. Yu Darvish will start for Texas against RHP Jesse Chavez of Los Angeles. First pitch from Arlington is scheduled for 6:15 pm CT.

