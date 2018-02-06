Rangers' Andrus looks to build on career year

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Eight days away from pitchers and catchers reporting for Texas Rangers spring training, and shortstop Elvis Andrus isn't quite ready for baseball season.

"It feels like, it went by [quickly], the offeseason, especially for me," the new father said. "I need more days to have fun with my kid at home."

There's no better reason than that, to ask for a little more offseason. But soon, Andrus will be back on the field, trying to repeat his career year from 2017, in 2018.

Andrus has an opt out clause in his contract, after both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He very well may take it. But even if he does, it's clear, Texas is where he wants to be.

"You know, I'm happy to be here, I want to be here, I want to retire here," Andrus said. "Everybody knows that, so, I'm not gonna put myself, or start thinking or acting like I'm gonna be a free agent."

Every player is different. Some are inspired to play better by knowing their next big paycheck is on the line, while some get in their own head, and don't play as well, because they know that's the case. Andrus is trying not to put himself in either scenario.

"No, this is a year that I'm gonna try to be better than last year," he said. "That's my mentality. I don't take it as a free agent. I just want to be better than last year."

And if that's the case, his next paycheck will look just fine.

