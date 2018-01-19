Queen Isabella Day fights cancer with support of family, Cowboys

"Hey Cancer, you picked the wrong Princess!" reads Isabella Day's t-shirt, as she sits down to be interviewed in front of our WFAA cameras. She jokingly shouts "I'm famousssss!" with all the lights pointed in her direction, as her family sits closeby, supporting her as always.

Isabella is the light of the room, has never met a stranger -- just ask Troy Aikman -- and has bravely fought neuroblastoma since she was 9 months old.

This is her story.

© 2018 WFAA-TV