Playoff pressure no match for poised Prescott despite loss

Jan 15, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) under center against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

DALLAS - It’s very hard to know what we are supposed to be feeling right now. I’m sure in a few days we will all reflect on the season and be grateful for a lot of things. After all, not many people thought the Cowboys would go 13-3 and finish as the top seed in the NFC.

With the emergence of Dak Prescott, fans are no longer walking on eggshells whenever the Cowboys quarterback goes to the ground after a huge hit. The super-talented Jaylon Smith will be a welcoming force for the defense next season. And the Cowboys will enter the off-season with one glaring weakness that should be a top priority for the front office – the pass rush. Next season is going to be an exciting one.

But for now, disappointment still looms large and we fans are left to think about what could have been. It’s okay to have a heavy heart. If people try to tell you “it’s just a game” don’t listen to them. For a lot of us, the Cowboys bring us a lot of enjoyment. The excitement of football in general is great, but for Cowboys fans in particular, it’s been a real treat.

For example, if you remove the throw-away game in Week 17 against Philadelphia where the team rested a lot of their players, the Cowboys only lost three games and all of them were by three points or less. That means every Sunday this team has given us fans something to cheer for. Never were they routed. Even when it looked like Green Bay was going to walk all over them on Sunday, the Cowboys kept fighting. Because that is what they do. They fight.

And on Sunday, there were a lot of players who kept fighting and played a huge role in the Cowboys climbing back in the game. But the most impressive performance was by a player that many wouldn’t have suspected – Dak Prescott. Everyone talks about how the playoffs are different as if he was going to get out there and suddenly turn into Mark Sanchez. That didn’t happen.

This was a difficult game for everyone. The Cowboys defense couldn’t stop Aaron Rodgers and the offense stalled on some early drives which led to a 21-3 deficit. For a lot of rookies, that’s the ballgame. But Dak proved he is not just another rookie. He kept his poise like he has all season and helped his team get back in the game.

Here are some examples of this kid’s resiliency.

Climbing Out Of The Hole

After falling behind 21-3, Prescott didn’t blink. The Cowboys would answer quickly as Prescott led a four-play, 75 yards scoring drive, with 61 of them being to Dez Bryant. The rookie stayed calm in the pocket and delivered a perfect pass to Bryant for his first career playoff touchdown. And just like that, the Cowboys had some life.

Overcoming Penalties

On two different instances, Doug Free put the Cowboys offense behind the chains with penalties - once with a false start and another time with a holding penalty. Both times, Prescott would remain calm and pick up the first down. Once, he escaped pressure and right before he was brought down he was able to hit Jason Witten for the first down. And another time on a 2nd and 21, he moved out of the pocket and found Bryant for a big gain. In a game where possessions were precious, these were huge plays for the offense.

Using His Legs

Prescott didn’t run very much as he only took off two times for 13 yards, but he picked his moments well. Both instances were on third down and he was able to get enough yards to keep the chains moving. And let’s not forget the two-point conversion. It wasn’t just his elusiveness that got him in the end zone as Prescott showed his strength to push his way through those last few inches.

Short Memory

When the Packers cornerback, Micah Hyde jumped the route on the bubble screen and picked it off, it looked like that was a back-breaker for the Cowboys. But Prescott didn’t let it faze him. He would get back out there and lead two straight drives for touchdowns to tie the game up at 28.

Get Back Up Again

After getting sacked and facing a critical 3rd down and 14 in the fourth quarter, Prescott was able to hit Jason Witten for the first down, setting up a first and goal at the seven-yard line. He would hit Witten again for a touchdown on the very next play.

Leading The Final Drive

After Mason Crosby hit a 56-yard field goal to give the Packers the lead with 1:33 left in the game, the rookie would have a shot to answer. And he didn’t waste any time. Prescott would throw a strike to Terrance Williams on the very first play of the next drive. After passes to Witten and Beasley, the Cowboys were in field goal range and Dan Bailey would tie it up, 31-31.

It is a shame this game didn’t make it into overtime because it would have been really exciting to see what the kid could have done with another chance.

Prescott finished the game 24 of 38 passing, with 302 yards and three touchdowns. His 78.8 Total QBR performance was the third best of any QB in the divisional round of the playoffs over the weekend as he bettered the output of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, and Ben Roethlisberger. Unfortunately for Prescott and the Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers' 86.3 rating was the best of the week.

On the bright side, Prescott became the first rookie to ever throw for 300 yards in a playoff game.

He used all of his weapons well. He knew Bryant was his big play maker and hit him 9 times for 132 yards, including two touchdowns. He knew Witten was his security blanket and found him six times for 59 yards. Williams would have some key receptions and finished with six catches for 68 yards. And Cole Beasley only had four catches for 45 yards, but they came at big moments.

It was a disappointing loss, no doubt. But this time it’s different. Instead of the door slowly closing from having an aging franchise quarterback, the performance of Prescott has swung it wide open. And he’s just getting started.

What are your thoughts on Dak Prescott's first playoff performance? Share them with Dan on Twitter @DannyPhantom24.

Copyright 2016 WFAA