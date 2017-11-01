Players of the week: Spencer Sanders has another fantastic week

Oklahoma State commit Spenser Sanders of Denton Ryan leads one of the top receiving duos in Class 5A. (Photo: Mike Mezeul II, (C) Mike Mezeul II)

Big time players, make big time plays.

Here are five players that shined bright under those Friday night lights in Week 9:

Player of the week: Denton Ryan's Spencer Sanders – QB, senior

Denton Ryan's Spencer Sanders just keeps making it look too easy. We've talked about him already this season, but he keeps putting up numbers that can't be ignored. Sanders completed 15-of-17 passes for 230 yards and five touchdowns last Friday in Ryan's win over Wichita Falls. He also scored a touchdown on the ground. Can he put up similar numbers against a competitive Denison team this week?

Sachse's Isaiah Humphries – S, senior

Isaiah Humphries runs Sachse's secondary on an average night. But last Friday against Rowlett, he was truly in the right places at the right times. Humphries hauled in two fourth quarter interceptions that allowed the Mustangs to comeback from a two-touchdown deficit and stay undefeated.

Flower Mound's Connor Lee – LB, senior

What a dominating performance. Flower Mound linebacker Conner Lee came up big in a win over Marcus. Lee tallied 15 tackles, one TFL and a pass break up.

Jesuit's Fletcher Rosenbleeth – WR, senior

Jesuit wide receiver Fletcher Rosenbleeth did the most with nine receptions last Friday. He tallied 235 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the Rangers' win over Lake Highlands.

Plano East's Brandon Mallory – QB, junior

M-V-P. Plano East's 45-41 win over Plano West could not have happened without a spectacular night from junior quarterback Brandon Mallory. Mallory completed 18-of-26 passes for 260 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 83 yards and three scores. Somebody get the kid a drink of water.

© 2017 WFAA-TV