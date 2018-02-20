Perez: Too fast or not, no plan to start season on DL

Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez. Photo: Landon Haaf (Photo: WFAA)

SURPRISE, ARIZ. - Consider the notion that Martin Perez won’t be ready for Opening Day a bunch of bull.

At least according to him it is.

"I'll be ready for kicking ass," Perez said Feb. 14, when pitchers and catchers reported to Surprise, Ariz.

Six days later, he hasn’t changed his tune. He said from the moment he was told he needed surgery on his right elbow, which he injured when he was attacked by a bull at his Venezuela ranch, he was focused on a recovery that would have him ready for the start of the season.

“I know I’m going too fast, but that’s how I feel and I’ll be ready to help the team,” he said Tuesday before the team’s first full-squad workout.

The injury was supposed to sideline him for the first month of the season.

Perez, who has only committed five errors in six seasons, noted that he’s a good fielder and isn’t concerned about taking ground balls this spring. He’s thrown at least four bullpens since Feb. 2, and, according to Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram, has a firmer handshake than he did in January.

Out of the loop and wondering how Perez hurt his (non-throwing) elbow in a bull attack? Here him tell the story in the video player above.

