Packers' Rodgers returns to 'scene of the crime'

On Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to the scene of the crime.

A brazen act of gridiron larceny, that left his victims dumbfounded.

Their responses ran the gammut: "uh... ah... sheesh... no way... it hurts... like.. .dang."

The victims have relived the larceny "Oh, I've watched it a few times," head coach Jason Garrett said. But they're reluctant to talk about it, and help the authorities apprehend the suspect -- a 6-foot-2, 225 pound man with a rocket arm, and a green t-shirt with the number 12 on it. "You know, I don't remember a lot of it. We do our best to watch the film a couple days later, and then put it away," said Cowboys center Travis Frederick.

"I appreciate your questions, guys," head coach Jason Garrett said. "We're focused on this year's team, and the challenge we have this week."

Rodgers is a repeat offender. He's wanted for a 2014 theft that he accomplished on one leg. And he comes from a long line of Packers plunderers, dating back to a heist in the freezing cold back in 1967.

The victims are still in denial.

"No way that he caught the ball," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remarked, "and no way that Aaron Rodgers made that play."

And they certainly haven't forgotten.

"You just think about that play the whole freakin' weekend," Cowboys wideout Brice Butler said.

But those actually on the field to be victimized by the brilliant burglary, are more willing to discuss what happened, and atone.

"He extended the play, they pulled a guy, they blocked our spy, that was supposed to be spying Aaron Rodgers, and the guy got open," said Cowboys linebacker Jeff Heath.

"He put all his talent on display, but that's why he's such a great player," Cowboys safety Jeff Heath said.

In the meantime, the victims will use the larceny as fuel, to ensure history doesn't repeat itself... again.

"It motivated us pretty much throughout this whole offseason," Prescott said, "moving forward and coming into this year."

If you do see this man, please alert the authorities.

