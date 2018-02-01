On UIL Realignment Day, Madness Reigns Supreme

Highland was one of several teams posting big wins on Friday night. (Photo: KSDK)

It is a morning unlike any other in Texas high school sports.

The madness of UIL realignment day -- coach from around the state, together in one room, trying to figure out first their non-district schedule, racing around the room, finding coaches with holes in their schedules the same week... then sitting down together with their districts, to figure out their district schedules.

And it all starts right at 9 am, when the districts are revealed.

For more, watch the video above, to get a full picture of the insanity.

© 2018 WFAA-TV