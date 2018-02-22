WFAA
What's that mark on figure skater Mirai Nagasu's leg?

At 24-years-old, Nagasu is far from a novice but she's still open to learning new tricks.

TEGNA 10:22 PM. CST February 22, 2018

In between Lutzes and toe loops, you may have noticed an unusual mark on the inside of U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu's leg during her skating performances. 

What was it exactly? A bruise? A USA tattoo? Twitter wondered about the mark during her team and short programs, and again during her Thursday night free skate. 

The real answer? It's just kinesiology athletic tape, according to maker KT Tape. Athletes use it to help recover from injuries. 

The company claims its product lifts the skin to decrease inflammation and swelling caused by lymphatic fluid.  

It would make for a cool tattoo, though. 

