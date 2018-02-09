WFAA
Watch dramatic video of an Olympic official chasing a walkie-talking down a mountain

Landon Haaf, WFAA 3:41 PM. CST February 09, 2018

We may have witnessed the most intense race down a ski slope at the 2018 Winter Olympics, before the medal rounds even got started.

That’s right, on Thursday, an Olympic official chased a wayward walkie-talkie down a mountain. NBC’s official Olympic Twitter account posted a dramatic slow-motion video of the incident, and it’s hard not to watch:

The official comes up empty on two lunges toward the communication device before finally reeling it in. My favorite part though is the unbridled despair of the dude at the top of the slope, hopelessly pointing toward the walkie-talkie tumbling down the mountain.

