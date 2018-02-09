Watch dramatic video of an Olympic official chasing a walkie-talking down a mountain

The Olympic moguls course at Phoenix Snow Park on February 4, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

We may have witnessed the most intense race down a ski slope at the 2018 Winter Olympics, before the medal rounds even got started.

That’s right, on Thursday, an Olympic official chased a wayward walkie-talkie down a mountain. NBC’s official Olympic Twitter account posted a dramatic slow-motion video of the incident, and it’s hard not to watch:

This may be the most dramatic thing to happen at the #WinterOlympics so far. pic.twitter.com/KJC6HFuIE9 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2018

The official comes up empty on two lunges toward the communication device before finally reeling it in. My favorite part though is the unbridled despair of the dude at the top of the slope, hopelessly pointing toward the walkie-talkie tumbling down the mountain.

